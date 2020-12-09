White Hornets seventh graders improve to 3-0

December 9, 2020 Boys Basketball

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade basketball team of Bryant Middle School improved to 3-0 on Tuesday night with a 45-26 win at North Little Rock.

In a B game, Bryant White prevailed 11-1.

“Matthew Ferguson and R.J. Young were our leading scorers,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott. “Both of them helped out on the defense side of the ball with multiple blocks throughout the game. Caleb Tucker played really well on both sides of the ball and contributed with several buckets and steals. 

“North Little Rock has been our biggest test so far, and they put some pressure on us, but the guys answered with playing our style of basketball and we were able to come out on top.”

Bryant White is scheduled to return to action on Monday, Dec. 14, at Lake Hamilton.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
December 9, 2020
December 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!