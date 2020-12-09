White Hornets seventh graders improve to 3-0

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade basketball team of Bryant Middle School improved to 3-0 on Tuesday night with a 45-26 win at North Little Rock.

In a B game, Bryant White prevailed 11-1.

“Matthew Ferguson and R.J. Young were our leading scorers,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott. “Both of them helped out on the defense side of the ball with multiple blocks throughout the game. Caleb Tucker played really well on both sides of the ball and contributed with several buckets and steals.

“North Little Rock has been our biggest test so far, and they put some pressure on us, but the guys answered with playing our style of basketball and we were able to come out on top.”

Bryant White is scheduled to return to action on Monday, Dec. 14, at Lake Hamilton.