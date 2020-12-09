Gould’s school record effort paces Lady Hornets’ performance

Photos courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips

Simone Dinstbier (left) prepares to follow up Aidan Halladay, right, in the 200-yard medley relay on Tuesday. (photo courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips)

Junior Alana Gould broke her own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke to highlight the work of the Bryant Lady Hornets in a dual meet with Magnolia at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets accumulated 445 points, but Magnolia won with 461 points.

Gould finished in 1:13.88. The previous record was her 1:14.36 set last season.

The first-place finish was one of eight for Bryant of the 12 events. Magnolia won with its depth.

Also scoring in the breaststroke were Kayleigh Baker, who was second in 1:21.10, and Gracie Ruff, who was fifth in 1:38.13.

Gould also won the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:29.01. Aidan Halladay was second in 2:36.90.

Halladay won the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 6:20.62.

Baker won the 100-yard butterfly for Bryant, finishing in 1:18.60 with Bailey Gould second in 1:20.57.

Individual wins were also turned in by Isabella Sharp and Jessica Rolen. Sharp won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:09.13 with Portia Probst third in 1:29.32. Rolen won the one-meter dive with a score of 155.30. Julianne Davis was fifth with a score of 123.85.

The Lady Hornets won two of the three relays. In the 200 medley relay, Sharp, Alana Gould, Halladay and Simone Dinstbier won in 2:05.43. The team of Probst, Ruff, Bailey Gould and Alyssa Addison finished third in 2:28.14.

In the 200 free relay, Dinstbier, Sharp, Baker and Alana Gould combined on a 1:51.23 to take first.

Baker, Probst, Bailey Gould and Halladay combined on a 4:30.88 to finish second in the 400 free relay.

Dinstbier scored in both the 50 free and the 100 free races. In the 50, she turned in a 27.95. Addison was seventh in 32.60 and Ruff was eighth in 37.83. In the 100, Dinstbier was third in 1:02.85 with Addison sixth in 1:14.66.

Sharp was second in the 200 free, turning in a 2:23.47. Bailey Gould was fourth in 2:39.42 and Probst finished sixth in 2:51.21.

The meet was the final pre-Christmas event for Bryant, which will return to competition on Jan. 14 against Conway.