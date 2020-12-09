Hornets win dual meet behind Gladden, Smith

Photos courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips

Hayden Smith and Jase Gladden each won two individual events and the Bryant Hornets won two of three relays on the way to a victory over Magnolia in a dual swim meet at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

The Hornets finished with 591 points. Magnolia had 369.

In all, the Hornets won nine of the 12 events. Along with the performances of Smith and Gladden, Ian Archer and Aidan Shaw won individual events.

Smith turned in a 24.29 to win the 50-yard freestyle. Jonny Rolen was fourth in 26.83. LaQuav Brumfield, just days after helping the Bryant Hornets’ football team win its third consecutive Class 7A football championship, was fifth in 27.02. Caden Payne was sixth in 27.14.

With a time of 55.16, Smith also won the 100 free. Brylane Holloway (seventh, 1:02.53) and Hunter Heatley (eighth, 1:37.33) scored in the event as well.

Gladden captured first in the 200-yard individual medley as well as the 100-yard backstroke. In the medley, he clocked in at 2:19.66 with Cameron Loftis third in 2:38.95, John Young fourth in 2:45.39 and James Balch fifth in 3:04.94.

In the backstroke, Gladden turned in a 1:00.44 to win. Young was third in 1:12.50 and John Douglas fourth in 1:57.47.

Smith and Gladden combined with Shaw and Brumfield to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.36. The team of Young, Rolen, Archer and Ethan Eubanks was third in 2:07.64.

Gladden teamed up with Eli Matthews, Young and Loftis on a 4:07.15 to win the 400 free relay. Holloway, Eubanks, Balch and Payne combined on a 4:40.23 to place third.

Archer’s win came in the 100-yard butterfly. He clocked in at 1:07.62. Shaw was second in 1:10.83 and Balch was third in 1:30.28.

Shaw’s first-place finish came in the 100-yard breaststroke. He turned in a 1:15.03. Loftis was second in 1:18.68 with Rolen third in 1:19.54 and Payne fifth in 1:23.66.

Brumfield finished second in the one-meter dive competition with a score of 123.40. Heatley was third with a score of 93.55.

In addition, Brumfield joined Smith, Loftis and Shaw to finish second in the 200 free relay in 1:40.55. Rolen, Eli Matthews, Archer and Payne combined on a 1:47.26 to finish third.

Matthews was third (2:10.67), Archer fifth (2:25.00), Eubanks seventh (2:28.10) and John Douglas eighth (3:31.02) in the 200-yard freestyle.

The meet completed Bryant’s pre-Christmas schedule. The Hornets will return to competition on Jan. 14 against Conway.

Cameron Loftis, left, and John Young, right compete in the 200-yard individual medley. (Photo courtesy of Carmen Young-Phillips)