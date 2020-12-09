December 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

Pitts helps Lady Hornets get off to fast start in win over Monticello

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

Senior Kayla Pitts scored all of her 10 points in the first half as the Bryant Lady Hornets established a lead over the Monticello Lady Billies on Friday, Dec. 9. Then, Bridgette McPeak and Amber Gibbs sparked a 12-2 second-half run that built their lead to as much as 17 on the way to a 38-27 victory.

On the whole, the Lady Hornets didn’t shoot too well in game, but their rebounding and defense got them 14 more shots than Monticello. Bryant shot just 28 percent from the floor (15 of 54) but, defensively, it forced 20 turnovers and held Monticello to 25 percent shooting (10-of-40). On the boards, the Lady Hornets forged a 37-34 advantage including 15 rebounds on the offensive end.

And just about everybody got in on the rebounding. McPeak led with six boards to go with her game-high 18 points. Jasmine Carter, Callie Woods and Jessie Sutton each had five boards.

Monticello’s only lead of the game was 2-0. A driving jumper by McPeak and the first of a pair of 3’s by Pitts gave the Lady Hornets the lead for good. Sutton, who had four steals, came up with one to follow Pitts’ basket and McPeak cashed in for a layup and a 7-2 lead.

Bryant led 11-6 at the end of the quarter and 13-6 after McPeak’s stickback to start the second period. Monticello surged but another trey by Pitts allowed Bryant to keep the lead. The Lady Billies got within 16-13 in the final two minutes and had chances to get closer but an offensive-rebound basket by Pitts made it a 5-point Bryant lead at the half.

Gibbs hit a pair of free throws and Monticello’s Mercedes Binns answered inside but then the Lady Hornets went on their tear, starting with a 12-foot jumper by McPeak. Gibbs hit from the high post, McPeak hit another jay then made a steal that led to two free throws. Moments later, McPeak fed Gibbs for a basket and a 30-15 lead.

It was 32-17 going into the fourth quarter, which started with McPeak nailing a jumper from the corner to give the Lady Hornets their largest lead 34-17 with 6:46 left to play.

Monticello whittled on the lead the rest of the game but couldn’t get any closer than the final margin.



