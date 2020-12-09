December 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Butler, Kang qualify for State, several improve times at sprint meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — Bryant’s Lindsey Butler and Jinson Kang turned in State qualifying times in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events at a sprint meet held at the UALR Natatorium, hosted by Little Rock Catholic High School Thursday.

“The sprint meet is different than any other meet,” noted Bryant coach Angel Dale. “They don’t score if for the teams. They only have an hour to run it. It’s set up to help sprinters make their State qualifying times. We had several swimmers improve their times.”

A number of schools participated in the event with over 80 girls and around 90 boys. Butler had the fastest girls 50 free time at 26.36. Kang’s time was fourth fastest at 27.11.

In the 100 free, Kang’s 58.45 time was second to Little Rock Central’s Shelby Burleson’s 57.42. Butler was third at 58.46. Emily Dabbs finished 9th in the 50 with a time of 28.31 and 10th in the 100 at 1:03.72.

For the boys, Dylan Rogers had Bryant’s fastest 50 at 25.88, which was 25th overall. He also had the fastest 100 time among the Hornets with a 59.31.

Attached are the overall results and a list of Bryant swimmers and their improvement levels.

The Bryant squad is set to compete in the last pre-Christmas meet on Saturday at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

2011 50-100 Meet Results.pdf (92.00 kb)

chs 50 -100 sprint improv sheet bryant results.doc (13.34 kb)