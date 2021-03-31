Defense continues to dominate as Lady Hornets win at Central

LITTLE ROCK — On a chilly damp night at Quigley-Cox Stadium, the Bryant Lady Hornets recorded their sixth shutout of the season with a 1-0 win over the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers.

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 5-0-2 overall this season. They are 2-0-1 in 6A-Central Conference play going into a match at home against Little Rock Southwest on Friday.

Bryant has allowed just one goal in seven outings this season.

On Tuesday, Ashton Inman had the only goal. It came on a penalty kick with 16:11 left in the contest.

Keeper Addison Funk came through with six saves.

“Overall, we possessed the ball very well and played more of the style of play that we wanted,” said Lady Hornets’ head coach Olivia Allard. “We still have to work on finishing in the final third.

“Our defense (Hannah Brewer, Abbey Inman, Katie Sucher, Jillian Colclasure) played exceptionally well and helped generate a lot of opportunities for us,” she noted. “We had 12 shots on goal from seven different players but just couldn’t get them in the back of the net.”