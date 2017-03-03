Defense makes two first-half goals stand up as Bryant boys secure first win

LITTLE ROCK — James Lasley and Brian Resendez each had first-half goals and the Bryant Hornets defense made it hold up for a 2-1 win over the Little Rock Christian Warriors on Thursday night. It was the team’s first win of the season for new head coach Richard Friday.

Lasley scored in the 20th minute and Resendez followed up eight minutes later.

“The back line of Dalton Bryant, Luke Welch, and Jack Selig were dominant,” Friday said. “(Goal-keeper) John Sohn made some fantastic saves to secure the win.”

Now 1-0-1, the Hornets head to Fort Smith this weekend for a tournament. They’ll open on Friday against Fayetteville.