Defense overwhelms Mount in freshman girls’ win

LITTLE ROCK – Nine different Bryant Lady Hornets contributed to the scoring in a 40-6 romp over the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties in a freshman game at the McAuley Center Thursday night.

It was Bryant’s third consecutive win after opening the season with a 33-31 setback to Vilonia, one that got away.

“Our defense again set the tone for us early,” said Bryant coach Nathan Castaldi. “We were able to pressure Mount St. Mary’s the entire first half which allowed for some easy transition opportunities. For the game, we forced 25 turnovers.”

As a result, the Lady Hornets led 15-0 at the end of the first quarter and 26-2 at the half.

Emileigh Muse led with 10 points and seven rebounds. Jayla Knight added 8 points and Haya Winfield 6 to go with six boards. Lauren Lane scored 5 and had six steals.

In addition, Abby Gentry scored 3 with Natalie Edmonson, Jaelyn Allen, Kiniah Horton and Saniyah Ellison pitching in with 2 apiece.

“We did not shoot the ball particularly well, but we had 20 offensive rebounds which gave us a lot of second chance points,” Castaldi mentioned. “This was a good win for us heading into Thanksgiving break.”

The next time the Lady Hornets will play will be on Dec. 2 at home against Cabot North.