Despite conditions, Lady Hornets win final regular-season meet

CONWAY — The conditions on Tuesday were such that no one turned in their best efforts at the Wampus Cat Relays at Conway High School. Yet, the Bryant Lady Hornets continued to find a way to victory as they accumulated 175 points. Cabot was a close second with 169 points with Conway right there as well with 168 points.

None of the other teams, all from the 6A-Central Conference had more than North Little Rock’s 56 points.

The meet was the final prep for the conference championship meet on Thursday, April 29, at Conway.

Bryant won five events including individual victories by Amya Smith, Isabella Martinez, Madelyn Thomas and Lauren Lain. The 4 x 400 relay team of Ella Reynolds, Smith, Eliza Parker and Brylee Bradford won in 4:18.79 over Cabot’s 4:24.57, which sealed the Lady Hornets team victory.

Smith won the long jump with a leap of 17’3.5”. Lain was fifth at 14’7.5”. Conway’s Madison Holloway was second at 16’11.

Martinez won the discus with a fling of 97’11”. Rival Cortlyn Beavert of Cabot was second at 83’10”.

Thomas won the pole vault by getting over 10’6”. Bryant’s Jessica Rolen was second, clearing 9’0”.

Lain’s win came in the 100 hurdles. Her time of 17.62 beat out Taylor Sims of Cabot (17.71). Ava Singleton garnered fourth-place points for Bryant in 19.35.

Chasity Jackson was second to Holloway (5’2”) in the high jump, clearing 5’0”. Bradford was fourth at 4’10”.

Holloway also won the triple jump. Lain was fifth covering a distance of 31’3”.

Lain was second in the 300 hurdles, clocking in at 52.18. Laylah Reese of Cabot won in 50.30. Portia Probst was fourth for Bryant in 54.58.

Bradford’s 2:43.45 was second in the 800 behind the 2:41.32 of Katy Inderrieden of Cabot. Margo Gilliland was seventh (2:55.55) and Caitlyn Phillips eighth (3:01.61) for the Lady Hornets.

Reynolds took second in the 200 with a time of 1:04.24. Danniette Chansavong of Cabot won in 1:01.89. Parker was third in 1:04.42.

In the 1600, Aryn Stiles took second in 5:55.36. Conway’s Meg Swindle won in 5:35.25. Madison Dettmer was third for Bryant in 5:56.64.

In both the 4 x 800 and the 4 x 200, Bryant finished second. Maddie Nelson, McKenzie Hicks, Paige Spicer and Parker combined on a 10:42.89 to finish just behind Cabot (10:39.44) in the 4 x 800. Oriel Spikes, Lain, Smith and Jaiyah Jackson turned in a 1:53.15 to finish second to Conway’s 1:49.60 in the 4×200.

The team of Jaiyah Jackson, Oriel Spikes, Mallorie Scott-Smith and Amya Smith combined on a 53.06 in the 4 x 100, placing third.

Hicks’ 12:54.16 was good for fourth in the 3200. Madison Hagan was seventh in 14:46.05 and Ashleigh Byles eighth in 14:50.92 for Bryant.

Monica Shifflet was fifth (27’4.5”) and Elizabeth Carter sixth (26’2”) in the shot put while Scott-Smith ran a 13.54 in the 100 to finish seventh.