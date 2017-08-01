Details for 2017 Salt Bowl announced

The Salt Bowl Committee has announced the plans and theme for the 2017 Salt Bowl game between the Bryant Hornets and Benton Panthers.
As fans may recall, last year’s game went down to the final play in front of 30,613 fans at War Memorial Stadium when Benton was stopped 10 yards short of the end zone to preserve a 10-7 win for Bryant. Another great game is expected for Salt Bowl 2017.
Salt Bowl 2017 will be played for the first time on Saturday night, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium, the theme for Salt Bowl 2017 is “Keepin It Salty” #SaltySaturday. The Salt Bowl is the most highly attended high school game each year in Arkansas and it will be even bigger this year.
Benton will be the home team this year and will sit on the west side of War Memorial Stadium.
Salt Bowl 2017 “Keepin It Salty” #SaltySaturday would not be possible without the support of the community and sponsors. The sponsors this year include Big Red Stores, Everett Buick GMC, Chuy’s Restaurant, Jones Heating and Air, Westrock Orthodontics, Impact Oral Surgery, Leap Kids Pediatric Dental, Skippy Foods, Chick-Fil-A, Arkansas Urology, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Arkansas Copier, Recycle Saline, Bin There Dump That, Ortho Arkansas, Arkansas Bone and Joint, Republic Services, Saline Memorial Hospital, Mascot Media, The Chris Kinzler Family, Ink Custom Tees, Saline County Banks and Credit Unions, Bryant Chamber of Commerce, and the Benton Chamber of Commerce.
The Salt Bowl Committee website is, www.saltbowlar.com. The game and activities can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SaltBowlAR; the hashtag #SaltySaturday will be used to mark the first time the Salt Bowl will be played on Saturday night!
Tickets and t-shirts will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1, at all Big Red Stores in Saline County. Tickets are $10 each and include a Salt Bowl t-shirt. The committee urges everyone to buy their tickets and t-shirts early. Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the game for $8, but that price does not include the t-shirt. Only AAA passes will be accepted.
For the first time this year, there are also Indoor Club Level tickets available, tickets are $25 which includes a Salt Bowl T-shirt and can be purchased at either the Benton Chamber of Commerce or Bryant Chamber of Commerce. They will also have parking passes available for purchase for $25.
Also, beginning Tuesday, anyone can go to Everett Buick GMC and sign up to be in the drawing for a chance to “Throw Like A Pro”. Sign up between Aug. 1 at Everett Buick GMC or at the Everett tent at the tailgate party. Names will be drawn after the tailgate party and the participants will “Throw Like a Pro” at halftime for the chance to win a new truck.
Starting today, go to Chick-Fil-A Reynolds Road in Bryant and sign up for the chance to be “Kickin’ for Chicken”. Sign up before game day, names will be drawn and contestants will be given the opportunity to kick a field goal at halftime to win a year’s supply of chicken from Chick-Fil-A.
Also, beginning today up to the day before Salt Bowl game day, make a purchase at any of the three Little Rock Academy Sports + Outdoors and ask the team member how your name can be entered to win a $100 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card. Five winners will be announced during the Salt Bowl.
Fans can also take their Salt Bowl ticket between now and Sept. 30 to Chuy’s Restaurant and receive a free queso. Available at both Chuy’s locations in West Little Rock and North Little Rock.
The Salt Bowl Committee is always pleased to be working again with three great organizations to give back to our community: The Arkansas Foodbank, The American Cancer Society and the Arkansas Blood Institute.
The Arkansas Foodbank will be partnering with Skippy Foods for the annual Peanut Butter Drive from Aug. 14 through Aug. 31 to provide food for those in need in our community. Schools from Bryant and Benton will be competing to see who can donate the most peanut butter, with a goal of 25,000 pounds, and then Skippy Foods will again provide a matching gift.
Saline County Banks and Credit Unions have already started their own competition to assist the Foodbank. The Beanie Weenie Battle of the Banks is a competition to collect the most cans of Beanie Weenies at their locations. Go by your local bank or credit union and give the gift of Beanie Weenies and help out your favorite institution win the title.
The American Cancer Society will have its annual “Celebrity Waiter” event on Monday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. at Larry’s Pizza in Bryant. Come out and enjoy a great night of pizza, meet local celebrity waiters and waitresses, and give generous tips to help bring the fight to cancer.
The Arkansas Blood Institute will be holding Blood Drives at both high schools. The Benton High School blood drive will be held on Sept. 13, and the Bryant High School Blood Drive will take place on Sept. 7. Both schools will be competing for a trophy to the school that donates the most pints of blood.
A coaches’ and players’ press conference will be held at War Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. Coach Brad Harris, Coach Buck James and two players from each team will be available to speak about this year’s game.
There will be two community pep rallies at Everett Buick GMC the week of the game. The Bryant Community Pep Rally will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m., and the Benton Community Pep Rally will be held on Wednesday Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. as well. There will be free hot dogs, drinks and Kona Ice at each rally. Drive Time Sports on 1037 The Buzz will broadcast live from Everett Buick GMC on Wednesday the 30th.
The Academy Sports and Outdoors Tailgate Party will be an all-day affair at War Memorial Stadium leading up to the Salt Bowl kickoff. To reserve your tailgate spot for your family, friends, or graduating class contact War Memorial Stadium at 501-663-6385.
In addition beginning at 3 p.m., businesses, non-profits, churches, colleges etc. will be showcasing themselves, join us on the east side of War Memorial Stadium. Also at 3, Saline County banks and credit unions will be passing out free hot dogs and drinks, and over 50 vendors will be set up to visit with and enjoy and Midtowne Church will be back with their Kids Zone of inflatables for the kids to enjoy. If you are interested in a booth space, contact the Bryant Chamber of Commerce at 501-847-4702.
The gates into War Memorial Stadium will open at 5 p.m. Pre-game festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with recognition of the Future Panthers and Future Hornets and cheerleaders, as well as our Community Service Awards, the Rob Patrick Award and the Donnie Burks Award, all sponsored by Westrock Orthodontics.
The Honorary Captain conducting the coin toss will be the Director of the Department of Parks and Tourism for the state of Arkansas, Kane Webb. The Honorary Co-Captains for their respective teams are Dr. Karen Walters, Superintendent of Bryant Schools and Dr. Mike Skelton, Superintendent of Benton Public Schools.
At halftime, the cheer and dance squads will perform, the Benton and Bryant bands will again perform together, and we will have the Kickin’ for Chicken and Throw Like a Pro contests.