Hornets set for scrimmage on Saturday morning

After two good days of practice in pads, the Bryant Hornets football team will be scrimmaging on Saturday morning at Bryant Stadium. In an interview earlier this week, head coach Buck James said the scrimmage will fast and brief, about an hour and a half starting at 9 a.m., but he plans to get everybody 40 or 50 reps during the workout.
The scrimmage will conclude the Hornets’ first week of Fall practice. The team has been working in the cool of the morning starting at 7 a.m. They’ll continue that on Monday and Tuesday of next week. During Professional Development days for the teachers in the Bryant School District on Wednesday and Thursday, practice will be in the afternoons.
A final workout before the start of school will be held Friday morning at 7. Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 14.