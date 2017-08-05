The Greens at North Hills prove a little tougher assignment for Bryant golfers

SHERWOOD — The Bryant Hornets’ second match of the 2017 season wasn’t quite what their debut had promised but that’s golf — a different day, a different course and different competition.

The Cabot Panthers, led by individual medalist Connor Gaunt’s 18-hole round of 71, took team honors with all five golfers shooting under 78 at the Wildcat Invitational Tournament, hosted by North Little Rock High School at The Greens at North Hills Country Club on Friday.

The Hornets, who all shot in the 70’s at the Simmons Invitational in El Dorado earlier in the week, were paced by Landon Allison’s 81. Drew Darbonne and Logan McDonald each carded rounds of 83 with Clayton Harbour rounding out the scoring quartet with an 89. Brandon Morton turned in a 93.

“Tough day today,” acknowledged Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “We got off the tee well but struggled getting into the greens and never really adapted to the very fast greens. It was a disappointing day after playing so well at El Dorado on Monday. But we will be back on the practice tees early Monday morning looking to improve in the future.”

North Little Rock finished a stroke behind Cabot. Little Rock Christian had a 304 with Conway at 307, Little Rock Catholic 312, Benton 313. Mountain Home’s score was 377.

For the Lady Hornets, it was tougher day as well. Maddie Stephens shot a 117 with Brooklyn Waller finishing at 122. Josie Roberson of Central Arkansas Christian earned individual honors with a round of 76.

Only four of the seven schools represented had enough ladies golfing (three) to compete for team honors. Maumelle’s trio combined on a 286 with Mountain Home second at 302.

Bryant is set to return to competition with a round at Longhills Golf Club in Benton on Tuesday.