Updated Senior American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament brackets

August 2, 2017 Baseball-Senior Legion

2017 SENIOR AMERICAN LEGION MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Kirsch Rooney Stadium, New Orleans, La.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Game 1 — Bryant Black Sox (Arkansas champion) 9, Columbia Post 19 (Tennessee champion) 6

Game 2 — Jefferson City Post 5 (Missouri champion) 11, North Mississippi Indians of Amory Post 25 (Mississippi champion) 0

Game 3 — Pedal Valve Cardinals of LaPlace (Louisiana champion) 11, Ottawa Arrows (Kansas champion) 1

Game 4 — Ada Braves (Oklahoma champion) 7, Retif Oil of New Orleans (Host team) 2

Thursday, Aug. 3

Game 5 — Columbia, Tenn., vs. Ottawa, Kansas, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 — North Mississippi of Armory vs. Retif Oil of New Orleans

Game 7 — Bryant Black Sox vs. Pedal Valve of LaPlace, La., 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Jefferson City, Mo., vs. Ada, Okla.

Friday, Aug. 4

Game 9 — Game 6 winner vs. game 7 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 8 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner

Saturday, Aug. 5

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 loser*, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 10 winner vs. game 11 winner*, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Game 14 — Game 12 winner vs. game 13 winner**, 2 p.m.

Game 15 — if necessary***, 7 p.m.

*Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

**If three teams remain after game 13, the winner of game 11 automatically draws the bye in game 14.

***Fifteen games will be needed if game 11 winner loses game 13 or game 12 winner wins game 14.

