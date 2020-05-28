May 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Diamond Hornets garner post-season honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

File photos by Rick Nation, Kevin Nagle and Paul Dotson

Seniors Logan Allen, Zach Jackson and Evan Lee of the Class 7A State champion Bryant Hornets have been named all-State, all-State Tournament and all-conference by the coaches of the classification and 7A/6A-Central Conference.

The Hornets, who went 31-2 on the season and are ranked among the best teams in the country, also had all-conference picks in seniors Alex Shurtleff, Dylan Hurt, Aaron Orender and Jordan Gentry along with juniors Jake East and Garrett Misenheimer.

Second-team all-conference picks were senior Joey Cates and junior Seth Tucker.