Directions, parking instructions for Bryant basketball games at NLR

Bryant High School basketball teams will be playing at North Little Rock tonight. Here are directions to the basketball arena andf parking instructions from North Little Rock athletic director Gary Davis:
Bus drivers use these directions:
- Take the JFK exit and turn South on Main
- Turn West (right) on Pershing and move to the left lane.
- Turn left on Orange (Post office is on the right/NLRPD is on the left)
- Follow the road next to the School Towers around to the West side of the Arena and park the busses along the curb, next to the fence.
- Teams and spirit groups can enter through the doors on the West side of the arena.
Fans:
- Fans can follow the same directions and park in the faculty parking lot.
- Fans can park on both sides of 22nd Street.
- Fans can park in the administration lot in front of the high school.
- Fans can park in the Police and Fire training center on Willow Street
- Fans can park in the student parking lot across from the football stadium.
Four games starting at 5:00.
Junior varsity boys 5:00 Auxiliary gym
Junior varsity girls 5:00 Arena
Varsity girls Arena
Varsity boys Arena