Down early, freshman girls come back to win sixth straight

After the first set against the Russellville Lady Whirlwinds on Monday night, it looked like the winning streak for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team might be in jeopardy. But they regrouped and surged to victory to make it six in a row, 11-25, 25-19, 16-14.

Bryant improved to 11-4 overall going into the final two matches of the regular season. They host Cabot South this Thursday then wrap it up against one of the two teams ahead of them in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference standings, Conway White.

“We never got on track in the first set,” acknowledged Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “Russellville was everywhere and everything they did was right. We only scored on our serve one time the entire set.

“We came out better in the second with better passing and hitting,” he noted. “Abigail Weihe got us seven straight points to get the momentum in our favor.”

Weihe finished the match with 11 service points. Alyssa Hernandez served for 10 as did Abbey Inman. Sam Still served for six points.

“We played with more enthusiasm in the second and third,” Jefferson said. “The third set was back and forth after we went up 5-0. Russellville cut the lead and then took the lead 8-7. From there it was back and forth until the end.

“It was a big win against a really good Russellville team,” he concluded.

Ella Reynolds led the way with six kills. Erin Key had five kills and four blocks. Abbey Inman and Shayla Carver finished with four kills each and Madelyn Hoskins had three.

“Erin Key stepped up big time in the second and third sets,” Jefferson mentioned.

Abbey Inman finished with 10 assists. Weihe had five.

On defense, Still came up with 10 digs. Maddie Thomas, Hernandez and Olivia German-Goad each had six.