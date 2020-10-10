October 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Lady Hornets edged by Trinity Christian at home meet

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

With all of their top five scorers finishing in the top 20 and receiving medals, the Bryant Lady Hornets finished a close second to Trinity Christian at the annual Bryant Invitational cross country meet at Bishop Park today.

Trinity Christian had its top four runners in the top 12 and finished with 41 points. Bryant had 52 points with Vilonia a distant third with 103. Pulaski Academy was fourth with 109, followed by Sheridan (121), Beebe (121), Benton (125), and Maumelle (185).

There were 12 full teams and 171 total runners in the race.

The Lady Hornets were led by Hannah Shelby who ran a personal-best time of 19:32 to finish second overall.

Freshman Bailey Brazil, who was moved up from the junior high team for the meet, was Bryant’s second runner finishing 11th place in 21:30. The other top scorers for Bryant who also earned top 20 medals were Reagan Smith (15th, 21:45), Haley Hood (17th, 21:54), and Bree Hood (19th, 22:01).

Completing the top eight for Bryant were Lauren Hart (31st, 23:14), Melissa Barrientos (32nd, 23:14), and Esmeralda Limon (33rd, 23:19).

“I was really proud of all the top 20 medals our girls took home today,” said Bryant coach Danny Westbrook. “Hannah Shelby really had an outstanding race. She has established herself as one of the best runners in the state. It was great to see Bailey Brazil run strong today.

“The coaches are all extremely appreciative of the parents who volunteered to help with our meet,” he added. “We had several people from other schools comment that it was run off extremely efficiently.”

Junior girls

Bryant also took second place in the junior girls competition. Vilonia won the championship with 37 points. Bryant had 90 points. Conway was third with 93 points followed by Lakeside (120), Caddo Hills (141), Heber Springs (167), Greenbrier (188), and Des Arc (190). There were 12 full teams and 142 individual runners in the race.

Bryant was led by Zhania Hall who finished 12th with a time of 13:26. Also taking top 20 medals were Sydney Dettmer (15th, 13:36) and Jillian Colclasure (20th, 13:43). Finishing out the scorers for Bryant were Olivia Orr (22nd, 13:53) and Mackenzie Moore (24th, 14:00).

The top eight also included Maribeth Mead (27th, 14:06), Halie Patricio (31st, 14:26), and Ellie O’Gary (36th, 14:39).

“Our junior girls ran strong today,” stated Westbrook. “I thought Zhania Hall, Sydney Dettmer, and Jillian Colclasure all had outstanding performances.”

The Lady Hornets varsity wraps up the regular season at the Lake Hamilton Invitational next Saturday at Oaklawn Park, home of the Class 7A State meet, which is set for Nov. 7.