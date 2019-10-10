Taylor makes all-State as Hornets finish off season

October 10, 2019 Golf

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Daniel Taylor followed up his first round score of 77, which earned him all-conference honors, with an 81 on Wednesday as he also earned all-State honors for the Bryant Hornets golf team at The Greens at North Hills.

Otherwise, said Hornets coach Casey Mattox, “It didn’t go like we wanted. Andrew (Gaspard) got DQ’d for signing an incorrect score card.”
Gaspard had turned in the Hornets’ second best round on Tuesday.

“It would have been extremely hard to catch up to first of second anyway,” Mattox noted. “Bentonville won in a playoff. Palmer McSpadden won medalist from Fayetteville in a playoff.”

The Hornets finished with a team score of 690. Logan McDonald followed up his first day 83 with an 85 for a 168. Cameron McDonald finished at 184 (86-98) and Landon Wallace carded a 192 (93-99).

