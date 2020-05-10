May 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Early deficit no big deal for Hornets as they rally past Van Buren

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of J’Ann Lessenberry

By Rob Patrick

ROGERS — There were some anxious moments for some folks when the defending champion Bryant[more] Hornets fell behind the Van Buren Pointers 3-0 in the first inning of Friday’s Class 7A State Tournament game at Veteran’s Park.

But not among the Hornets.

Been there, done that.

Led by senior Hayden Lessenberry who was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and four runs batted in along with one-hit pitching from Nate Rutherford after that rugged first, the Hornets made like Orb, the Kentucky Derby-winning thoroughbred, gradually catching up and passing the Pointers for a 7-3 win.

Bryant will take on host Rogers in the semifinals on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., in a bid to make a fourth straight trip to the Class 7A championship game. Rogers, the fourth seed from the West Conference, stunned top-ranked North Little Rock, 9-0, on Friday after eliminating Cabot, 6-1, on Thursday.

“They’re very, very well coached,” said Bryant head coach Kirk Bock of the Mountaineers. “He’ll get them going. It’s certainly going to be a chore.

“You know, once you get this deep in it and everybody’s still in it, it’s anybody’s game,” he added. “We’ve just got to be one run better.”

Now 27-5 overall, Bryant has won 20 games in a row.

Trevor Ezell was on base all four times he got to the plate and he scored three runs. Like Lessenberry, Ezell is a returning starter from the 2012 State title team. But the Hornets also got key hits from some less experienced guys, particularly in the nine-hole where freshman Evan Lee ignited a two-run fifth with a pinch-hit single. And, an inning later, sophomore catcher Trey Breeding cracked an RBI double as part of a two-run sixth that gave Rutherford some breathing room in the seventh.

“That was real good for him,” Bock said of Breeding who has been exceptional behind the plate but has scuffled at the plate much of the season. “The first one he hit he just got it off the end of the bat (for a line-out to left).

“We wanted to put Lee in there to get a lefty on right where everything’s coming in to him,” the coach continued, “And he came through big.

“I don’t care if we have to use 12 guys in that spot, as long as they keep coming through, we’re fine,” he quipped.

The tournament is being played on a field with somewhat smaller dimensions than the Hornets’ park and the wind was blowing out on Friday. In the top of the first, Van Buren’s Caleb Baumen singled to left and Levi Froud drew the first of Rutherford’s two walks in the game.

That brought up slugging first baseman Hunter Ryan, who had homered against the Hornets when the two teams met at Arkansas Tech in Russellville on March 14 in a 4-3 Bryant win. But Rutherford got him to pop to Hayden Daniel in right.

The Hornets’ senior right-hander, who was the MVP of the 2012 State tourney, got ahead of clean-up hitter Spencer Rapin, 1-2. On the next pitch, however, Rapin ripped it for a three-run homer to left-center.