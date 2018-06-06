Early deficit too much for Bryant 15’s to overcome

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — An early 6-0 deficit was enough for the Georgia Roadrunners of Alpharetta, Ga., to hold off the Bryant Black Sox, 7-3, in pool play of the 15-and-under division of the Perfect Game/East Cobb Invitational Tournament on Tuesday.

The Sox rallied for two runs in the home fourth and another in the sixth but couldn’t get all the way back.

Noah Davis had two of Bryant’s four hits. Lawson Speer and Garret Wilson also had knocks.

The Roadrunners staked out a 4-0 lead in the top of the second. They added two in the third.

Bryant’s two-run fourth started with Speer’s single to left. Peyton Dillon walked. With one out, Wilson lined a single off the shortstop’s glove to plate Speer.

With Dillon at third, he and Wilson worked a double steal to make it 6-2.

In the sixth, Blaine Sears walked with two down and, on an errant pickoff throw from the Georgia catcher that sailed into the right-field corner, he scored.

The Roadrunners tacked on the seventh run in the top of the seventh.

The Sox were set to wrap up pool play today at 2:45 p.m., in Marietta, Ga., against Stars of Stripes of Kennesaw, Ga.