Early runs hold up as Bryant 12’s earn State victory

Photos courtesy of Debra Catton

Hunter Holt, Mason Lucas and Daniel Taylor combined to allow just one run on four hits as the Bryant Athletic Association’s All-Stars opened play in the 12-and-under division of the Little League State Tournament at Bishop Park with a 6-1 win over the White Hall All-Stars Friday night.

Taylor also starred at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a walk and a run batted in.

The team, coached by Danny Dunn, includes Jorge Acosta, Garrison Blacklaw, Mason Butler, Reid Catton, Clay Crawford, Tucker Dunn, Holt, Lucas, Justin Myles, Gustavo Rico, Reese Rowland, Taylor and Lakin Woods.

The team is set to take on Pine Bluff Wester at 4 p.m., on Saturday (weather permitting).

Holt pitched around an error and a one-out single in the first with his teammates turning a doubleplay to end the threat. In the home half, Bryant was unable to capitalize on a two-out walk to Taylor.

But White Hall was retired 1-2-3 in the top of the second and, in turn, Bryant grabbed a commanding 4-0 lead.

Rowland walked to start the uprising. Dunn got a sacrifice bunt down and when White Hall threw the ball away, Rowland sprinted all the way home and Dunn hustled to third. He held there on Acosta’s bunt on a safety squeeze. The ball was fumbled allowing Acosta to reach first safely. A walk to Myles loaded the bases.

Butler came on as a courtesy runner for Dunn and, with one out, he came home when Blacklaw drew a walk.

With two away, Acosta scored on a passed ball and Myles crossed the plate on Taylor’s line drive single to right to make it 4-0.

Holt fanned two while setting down White Hall in order in the top of the third. He then tripled to open the home third, scoring when Woods grounded out.

White Hall’s run came after a pair of walks and a one-out single loaded the bases. Lucas relieved Holt and issued a walk to force in a run. But he came back to strike out the next two, keeping it 5-1 and forcing White Hall to strand three.

Bryant got that run back in the bottom of the fifth. With two down, Rowland walked, Dunn reached on an error and a passed ball allowed Rowland to score.

White Hall threatened in the top of the sixth with a single and a walk. Taylor relieved and struck out the first batter he faced. A walk, however, loaded the bases.

But a pop to Blacklaw at short and a strikeout ended the game with three more White Hall base-runners left aboard.