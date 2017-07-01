Bryant 7’s advance with convincing win over Cabot

CROSSETT — Mason Abrahamson and Brady Brown each went 3 for 3 as the Bryant Athletic Association All-Stars collected their second victory at the 7-and-under State Tournament today, defeating the Cabot All-Stars, 12-3

The team, coached by Rick Brown, includes Amarii Clary, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Garrett Hill, Evan Hill, Wyatt Hunter, Keller Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham, Crews Thomason along with Abrahamson and Brown.

Bryant built a 6-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth. Cabot got a pair of runs on the board in the home fourth before Bryant blew the game open with a six-run fifth.

Neither team scored in the first but, in the second, Brown’s base hit started a Bryant uprising. Evan Hill got a sacrifice bunt down and when it drew a wild throw to first, runners wound up at second and third. And when the throw back to the catcher got away, Brown scored.

Cabot was retired in order in the bottom of the second and Bryant tacked on an other run in the top of the third. With two out, Thomason beat out an infield hit and when the first baseman couldn’t handle the late throw from third, he raced all the way to third. Abrahamson’s single made it 2-0.

After Cabot failed to get a runner aboard in the home third, Hyder, Brown and Evan Hill each singled to open the fourth. Hyder scored when the right-fielder misplayed Hill’s hit. A wild relay to third allowed Brown to follow across the plate.

Markham’s double made it 5-0. Markham reached third on an error and scored on Drake’s two-out knock to cap the inning.

Cabot used a pair of hits and an error to get its two runs in the bottom of the fourth but Bryant scored the maximum limit of six in the top of the fifth to put the game away.

Thomason instigated the uprising with a single. Base hits by Abrahamson and Hunter loaded the bases. Hyder grounded into a force at third but Thomason scored on the play. Brown singled in Hunter. Evan Hill beat out a bunt hit and, on the late throw to first, Hyder snuck home to make it 9-2.

Two runs scored on Markham’s second double of the game and, with two down, Garrett Hill beat out a bunt hit and Markham scored on a wild throw to first.

Cabot used a double and a single to get its third run. Another hit had runners on first and second but Kelley caught a pop up to short and Dunn fielded a grounder and threw to third for a force to end the game.