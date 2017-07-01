Third-inning outburst lifts Bryant 8’s to victory at State

SHERWOOD — The Bryant Athletic Association All-Stars broke open a 1-1 game with six runs in the bottom of the third on their way to a 9-1 victory over the Sylvan Hills All-Stars at the Cal Ripken 8-and-under State Tournament today.

The team, coached by Greg Riggs, includes Cannon Chalmers, Carson Dozier, Gunner Frazier, Lynden Johnson, Asher King, Colten Lucas, Hunter Markham, Paxton Pringle, Max Rauth, Jaxon Riggs, Drew Tate-Lee and Jackson Trusty.

Riggs and Frazier each had two hits in the game. Riggs doubled and scored twice.

Bryant took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Riggs cracked his double, moved to third on Markham’s groundout and scored on Trusty’s sacrifice fly.

It stayed that way until Sylvan Hills tied it in the top of the third on a single and a pair of wild throws. A double followed but Bryant retired the next two batters to keep it 1-1.

The game-breaking outburst in the bottom of the third began with Pringle’s one-out single. Rauth beat out a bunt hit then King bunted as well, which led to a wild throw that allowed all three to score.

The inning continued with Riggs slapping a single, stealing second then third and scoring on an error on the throw at third.

Markham, Trusty and Dozer followed with singles that produced another run. Tate-Lee capped off the inning with an RBI single.

Sylvan Hills managed a one-out single in the top of the fourth but Riggs threw him out trying to steal second to take the starch out of the inning.

Bryant tacked on two in the bottom of the frame. Johnson lined a single to center to get things started. Frazier’s base hit to left got Johnson to third and when the throw came in late to third, Frazier hustled into second.

Johnson scored on Chalmers’ groundout and Frazier came in on Lucas’ single to center.

Sylvan Hills was retired in order in the fifth to close out the win.