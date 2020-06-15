June 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Everett Black Sox capture Battle of Omaha tourney title

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

OMAHA, Neb. — The Everett Black Sox Junior American Legion team of Bryant erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to overcome a 7-6 deficit on their way to capturing the championship of 17-and-under Battle of Omaha tournament on Sunday.

The Sox, who went 4-1 in pool play, advanced to the semifinals on Sunday and blanked the Northern Knights of Mundelein, Ill., 8-0, to set up the title game against the Bellevue, Neb., Select Bruins.

BRYANT 15, BELLEVUE, Neb. 7

Lefty Beaux Bonvillain came on in relief to get the final out of Bellevue’s five-run top of the fourth to keep it 7-6 as the Bruins overcame Bryant’s 6-2 advantage. In the top of the fifth he worked around a one-out single, getting the second out on strikes. He then ended it by inducing a ground ball to second where Jason Gentry got a force to end the inning.

In the home half, the Sox scored on a single by Aaron Orender, an error and a base hit by Coleman to make it a run-rule win. Earlier in the game, Coleman slugged a solo home run.

Dylan Hurt and Logan Allen each had three hits in the game. Hurt drove in four. Along with Coleman, Hunter Oglesby contributed two hits.

Both teams were out of pitching but Everett made the most of their opportunities, scoring in every inning.

In a two-run first, Allen singled and Connor Tatum reached when his sacrifice bunt was misplayed. Both scored when Hurt drilled a double to center.

In the second, Coleman led off with his solo blast. Allen followed with a single, Tatum walked and Garrett Misenheimer knocked in the second run with a base hit to left.

Bellevue picked up a pair of runs in the top of the third but Bryant got those back in the home half to make it 6-2. One-out walks to Orender and Coleman started the uprising. Jake East, trying to sacrifice, but a base hit out of his bunt and the bases were loaded the Allen, who worked a walk to drive in a run. Tatum picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly.

Bellevue’s five-run surge to take the lead in the top of the fourth was highlighted by a three-run homer and a two-run triple.

In the bottom of the inning, the Black Sox’ first chance to tie it was foiled. Hurt opened the frame with a double and courtesy runner Daniel Darbonne tried to score on a two-bagger by Oglesby, only to be tagged out at the plate. But Oglesby wound up at third and he scored to tying tally on a single by Bonvillain.

Orender’s sacrifice bunt drew a wild throw, allowing courtesy-runner Diego Vargas to reach third as Orender cruised into second. Both scored when Coleman’s fly to right was misplayed giving the Sox a 9-7 edge.

East singled him in and took second on a late throw to the plate. Allen then added an RBI knock and it was 11-7. Tatum singled Allen to third and he scored from there on a passed ball.

Hurt rapped an RBI double and Darbonne, running for him again, came in when Oglesby reached on an error.

BRYANT 8, NORTHERN KNIGHTS 0

Right-hander Alex Shurtleff pitched the six-inning shutout, scattering seven hits. He walked no one and struck out six, while his teammates were pounding out 11 hits including three by Tatum.

Misenheimer and East added two hits each for the Sox, who took control of the game with a five-run third after they’d taken a 1-0 lead in the second.

The first run scored after Gentry drew a walk, was sacrificed to second by Orender, took third on an infield hit by East and scored on the front end of a double steal.

The Knights mustered their best chance to score in their next turn as the first two batters reached on hits. But Shurtleff induced a grounder into a force at second then picked off a runner and got through it unscathed.

Misenheimer singled with one out to start the big Bryant uprising. With two down, Hunter Oglesby burned the centerfielder for an RBI triple. Gentry doubled him in then scored on a base hit by Orender.

Orender advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a passed ball as Coleman drew a walk. An infield hit by East made it 6-0.

Tatum doubled, was balked to third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hurt in the top of the fourth. The same combo produced the eighth and final run in the fifth. Tatum walked, advanced to second on a groundout by Misenheimer and scored on Hurt’s double.

Shurtleff pitched around an error in the fifth to close out the victory.

The Sox are now 13-4 overall going into a game on Tuesday against Hot Springs Village.