Grant’s no-hit gem lifts Sox into Wolffe Classic title game

FAYETTEVILLE — Right-hander Logan Grant fired a six-inning no-hitter, walking three and fanning five to lead the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team (18U) to an 11-0 win over the Perfect Timing 17U Blue on Saturday, clinching a spot in the championship game of the Chad Wolffe Classic in a game at Fayetteville High School.

Grant out-dueled Matthew Magre, a lefty going into his senior year at Fayetteville, who has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Magre couldn’t get through the fifth as the Sox built a 4-0 lead. In the sixth, Bryant erupted for seven runs to make it a run-rule romp.

The Sox improved to 3-1 in pool play and earned the right to play for the Classic championship on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium at 2 p.m., against the KC Bullets.

Grant needed just 82 pitches to plow through the Blue team. He retired the first 10 PT batters, before issuing a one-out walk in the fourth. Another walk in the fifth was followed by a wild pitch on a third strike that extended the inning. A free pass loaded the bases, but Grant ended the lone Perfect Timing threat with another strikeout.

The Sox used nine hits to take advantage of 12 walks, a hit batsman and an error. Magre walked eight in his 4 2/3 innings.

Logan Chambers went 3 for 4 with three runs batted in including ae homer. Cade Drennan and Noah Davis had two hits each. Drennan knocked in a pair.

A one-out walk to Logan Catton led to Bryant’s first run in the top of the opening frame. Catton took second on a wild pitch and scored on Drennan’s single. A knock by Wright followed but Magre fanned the next two to keep in 1-0 for the time being.

In the second, Brayden Lester worked a two-out walk and, on the very next pitch, Chambers unloaded to make it 3-0.

The Sox added another tally in the fourth. With one out, Lester and Chambers singled. With two away, Drennan came through by lining an RBI single to center.

Bryant took all the mystery out of the outcome in the top of the sixth. Catton walked and Drennan’s grounder to third was kicked. Jake Wright was struck by a pitch and the bases were loaded. With one out, Gage Stark waked to force in a run then Davis singled in another. Greiner walked to force in Wright. Lester walked to force in Stark.

Chambers then came through with an RBI single and Catton delivered a run to make it 10-0 with a sacrifice fly. Walks to Drennan and Wright forced in the final run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Grant needed just 10 pitches to set down Blue and close out the no-hit gem.