Fast start, fast finish lift Hornets’ frosh to victory over Rockets

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets freshman basketball team bounced back from a deeply disappointing loss at Conway Blue with a fast start and a fast finish against the Little Rock Catholic Rockets freshmen on Monday night. The result was a 48-30 victory that snapped a three-game skid.

The Hornets improved to 13-9 overall and 6-8 in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play with three regular-season games left, all at home starting Thursday against Russellville, the team they are chasing for fourth place.

Bryant will host the league’s post-season tournament.

The Hornets opened the contest with a 7-0 run but the Rockets rallied and it was a nip-and-tuck contest until the Hornets finished the game with an 18-4 blitz.

“It was a battle,” said Bryant head coach Tyler Posey. “We really cranked up the pressure in the third quarter and went on a big run to end the game.”

It was 9-7 after the first period and 14-10 at the half. Going into the fourth, Bryant’s lead was 30-24.

Ryan Riggs led the Hornets with 14 points including four 3-pointers. Hayden Schrader added 10 points and seven rebounds with Aiden Adams hitting a trio of 3’s for 9 points. Braden Godwin had two long-range buckets on his way to 9 points. Jalen Montgomery had 2 points, four boards, three assists and two steals. Gavin Brunson and Austin Schroeder added 2 points each with Schroeder leading the team with five assists.