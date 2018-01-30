Fast start, fast finish lift Hornets’ frosh to victory over Rockets

January 30, 2018 Boys Basketball

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets freshman basketball team bounced back from a deeply disappointing loss at Conway Blue with a fast start and a fast finish against the Little Rock Catholic Rockets freshmen on Monday night. The result was a 48-30 victory that snapped a three-game skid.

The Hornets improved to 13-9 overall and 6-8 in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play with three regular-season games left, all at home starting Thursday against Russellville, the team they are chasing for fourth place.

Bryant will host the league’s post-season tournament.

The Hornets opened the contest with a 7-0 run but the Rockets rallied and it was a nip-and-tuck contest until the Hornets finished the game with an 18-4 blitz.

“It was a battle,” said Bryant head coach Tyler Posey. “We really cranked up the pressure in the third quarter and went on a big run to end the game.”

It was 9-7 after the first period and 14-10 at the half. Going into the fourth, Bryant’s lead was 30-24.

Ryan Riggs led the Hornets with 14 points including four 3-pointers. Hayden Schrader added 10 points and seven rebounds with Aiden Adams hitting a trio of 3’s for 9 points. Braden Godwin had two long-range buckets on his way to 9 points. Jalen Montgomery had 2 points, four boards, three assists and two steals. Gavin Brunson and Austin Schroeder added 2 points each with Schroeder leading the team with five assists.

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

