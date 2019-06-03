Fifth Hall of Honor class inducted on Saturday

The fifth class of the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor was inducted on Saturday night at Bryant High School.
The inductees included:
Karen Aston, a former Lady Hornets basketball standout who is now the head women’s basketball coach of the Texas Longhorns;
Brian Bariola, who won two individual State cross country championships and led the Hornets to State titles in 1991 and 1992;
David Smart, an offensive linemen for the Hornets to be recruited and play for the Arkansas Razorbacks;
Terry Dalrymple, a longtime member of the Bryant High School faculty who filmed Hornets football games for many years;
Tommy Powell, who led the youth basketball program in Bryant for many years;
1960 Football team, which posted an 8-1-1 overall record and went 6-1-1 in the 5A Conference.
The group was voted on by the Bryant Athletic Hall of Honor Board of Directors.
Everett Buick GMC was the presenting sponsor. The ceremony was also sponsored by Jamey South-State Farm Insurance, Saline County Lifestyles and the Elrod Law Firm.