Final 7A-Central Conference regular-season football standings

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2020 standings
Team Conf Ovl
Bryant 6-0 9-0
North Little Rock 5-1 8-1
Conway 3-2 6-3
Cabot 2-3 6-3
FS Northside 2-4 5-4
LR Catholic 2-5 4-6
LR Central 1-2 2-4
LR Southwest 0-4 0-7
Thursday, Aug. 27
Fort Smith Northside 35, Fort Smith Southside 7
Friday, Aug. 28
Cabot 35, Searcy 18
Conway 38, Fayetteville 21
Jonesboro 28, Little Rock Catholic 24
Little Rock Christian 57, Little Rock Central 35
West Memphis 35, Little Rock Southwest 16
Saturday, Aug. 29
Bryant 48, Benton 7
Friday, Sept. 4
Bryant 57, Marion 17
Cabot 36, Jonesboro 32
Bentonville 47, Conway 21
Little Rock Catholic 38, Sylvan Hills 28
Little Rock Central 41, Little Rock Hall 0
Little Rock Parkview 49, Little Rock Southwest 0
North Little Rock 41, Springdale Har-Ber 28
Friday, Sept. 11
Cabot 41, El Dorado 23
Conway 48, Jonesboro 28
Bentonville West 35, Little Rock Central 13
Benton 44, Little Rock Southwest 6
North Little Rock 35, Fayetteville 17
Friday, Sept. 18
Bryant 44, Cedar Hill, Texas, Trinity Christian 40
Little Rock Catholic 35, Benton 28
North Little Rock 35, West Memphis 0
Fort Smith Northside 28, Moore, Okla., 21
Friday, Sept. 25
Bryant 48, Fort Smith Northside 7
Cabot 31, Little Rock Catholic 21
Conway at Little Rock Southwest, cancelled
North Little Rock 48, Little Rock Central 7
Friday, Oct. 2
Bryant 31, Little Rock Catholic 3
Cabot at Little Rock Southwest, cancelled
Cabot 38, Collierville, Tenn., 31
North Little Rock 39, Conway 37
Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Central, cancelled
Fort Smith Northside 33, Fayetteville 30
Friday, Oct. 9
Little Rock Central at Bryant, cancelled
Conway 52, Cabot 49
Fort Smith Northside 21, Little Rock Catholic 6
Little Rock Southwest at North Little Rock, cancelled
Friday, Oct. 16
Bryant 70, Little Rock Southwest 0
Little Rock Central at Cabot, cancelled
Conway 48, Fort Smith Northside 12
North Little Rock 49, Little Rock Catholic 10
Friday, Oct. 23
Bryant 42, Cabot 14
Conway 49, Memphis Christian Brothers 42
North Little Rock 45, Fort Smith Northside 7
Little Rock Catholic 20, Little Rock Southwest 6
Friday, Oct. 30
Bryant 58, North Little Rock 21
Cabot 24, Fort Smith Northside 7
Conway 40, Little Rock Catholic 27
Little Rock Central 20, Little Rock Southwest 12
Friday, Nov. 6
Bryant 70, Conway 33
Little Rock Catholic 30, Little Rock Central 7
North Little Rock 48, Cabot 31
Fort Smith Northside 45, Little Rock Southwest 0