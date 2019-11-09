Final regular-season 7A-Central Conference standings

2019 football standings
Team conf ovl
Bryant 7-0 10-0
Conway 5-2 7-3
North Little Rock 5-2 6-4
Little Rock Catholic 4-3 6-4
Cabot 3-4 6-4
Little Rock Central 3-4 6-4
Fort Smith Northside 1-6 3-6
Fort Smith Southside 0-7 1-9
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Little Rock Central 24, West Memphis 18
Friday, Aug. 30
Bryant 42, Benton 14 (War Memorial Stadium, LR)
Conway 37, El Dorado 27
Fort Smith Northside 36, Rogers Heritage 7
Jonesboro 18, Little Rock Catholic 13
Saturday, Aug. 31
North Little Rock 19, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 0
Friday, Sept. 6
Cabot 43, Pine Bluff 19
Bentonville 17, Conway 10
Greenwood 31, Fort Smith Northside 10
Bentonville West 37, Fort Smith Southside 13
Little Rock Catholic 35, Sylvan Hills 15
Little Rock Central 62, Rogers Heritage 0
Memphis Whitehaven 23, North Little Rock 0
Friday, Sept. 13
Bryant 38, Bentonville West 0
Cabot 35, El Dorado 14
Conway 14, Jonesboro 7
Fort Smith Northside 44, Van Buren 6
Greenwood 44, Fort Smith Southside 14
Little Rock Catholic 41, Jacksonville 0
Little Rock Central 42, Rogers 25
Baton Rouge Catholic 24, North Little Rock 17 (Shreveport)
Friday, Sept. 20
Bryant 42, Fayetteville 13
Cabot 37, Benton 28
Fort Smith Southside 35, Rogers Heritage 7
Friday, Sept. 27
Bryant 42, Fort Smith Northside 7
Little Rock Catholic 28, Cabot 26
Conway 42, Fort Smith Southside 21
North Little Rock 35, Little Rock Central 21
Friday, Oct. 4
Bryant 56, Little Rock Catholic 7
Cabot 12, Fort Smith Southside 0
North Little Rock 17, Conway 7
Little Rock Central 42, Fort Smith Northside 35
Friday, Oct. 11
Bryant 55, Little Rock Central 14
Conway 30, Cabot 20
Little Rock Catholic 24, Fort Smith Northside 21
North Little Rock 28, Fort Smith Southside 14
Friday, Oct. 18
Bryant 55, Fort Smith Southside 0
Cabot 43, Little Rock Central 20
Conway 23, Fort Smith Northside 20
Little Rock Catholic 41, North Little Rock 21
Friday, Oct. 25
Bryant 55, Cabot 10
Conway 34, Little Rock Central 13
North Little Rock 42, Fort Smith Northside 25
Little Rock Catholic 24, Fort Smith Southside 20
Friday, Nov. 1
Bryant 35, North Little Rock 21
Cabot 40, Fort Smith Northside 7
Conway 38, Little Rock Catholic 31
Little Rock Central 27, Fort Smith Southside 13
Friday, Nov. 8
Bryant 42, Conway 7
Little Rock Central 17, Little Rock Catholic 14
North Little Rock 37, Cabot 36
Fort Smith Northside 35, Fort Smith Southside 12