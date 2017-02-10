Final regular-season Central Arkansas Junior High Conference boys standings

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2016-17 standings
Boys
Team Conf.
North Little Rock 15-2
Russellville 14-3
Conway White 13-4
Conway Blue 11-6
Bryant 10-7
Cabot South 9-8
Catholic 6-11
Cabot North 4-12
Lake Hamilton 2-15
Benton 1-16
Monday, Nov. 21
Bryant 44, Cabot White (North) 38
Conway White 46, Benton 13
North Little Rock 44, Russellville 42
Conway Blue 59, Catholic 38
Cabot Red (South) 43, Lake Hamilton 31
Monday, Nov. 28
Bryant 48, Lake Hamilton 24
Cabot White (North) 41, Benton 27
Conway White 42, Catholic 41
Russellville 48, Conway Blue 45
North Little Rock 50, Cabot Red (South) 32
Thursday, Dec. 1
North Little Rock 51, Bryant 34
Conway Blue 37 Cabot Red (South) 32
Russellville 28, Catholic 14
Conway White 45, Cabot White (North) 27
Benton 32, Lake Hamilton 31
Monday, Dec. 5
Bryant 56, Conway Blue 54, OT
North Little Rock 52, Benton 32
Cabot White 41, Lake Hamilton 32
Conway White 45, Russellville 27
Catholic 35, Cabot Red 28
Thursday, Dec. 8
Bryant 41, Catholic 30
North Little Rock 60, Cabot North 35
Conway Blue 49, Benton 25
Russellville 23, Cabot South 14
Conway White 38, Lake Hamilton 28
Monday, Dec. 12
Bryant 38, Russellville 26
Conway White 44, Cabot South 33
Catholic 24, Benton 23
Conway Blue 55, Cabot North 39
North Little Rock 61, Lake Hamilton 15
Thursday, Dec. 15
Russellville 38, Benton 18
Conway Blue 44, Lake Hamilton 36
North Little Rock 52, Conway White 46
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Cabot South 39, Bryant 29
Cabot North 44, Catholic 41
Thursday, Jan. 5
Bryant 43, Conway White 27
North Little Rock 58, Conway Blue 49
Cabot South 39, Benton 29
Russellville 36, Cabot North 26
Catholic 35, Lake Hamilton 33
Monday, Jan. 9
Bryant 37, Benton 20
Cabot South 36, Cabot North 25
Conway White 40, Conway Blue 38
North Little Rock 48, Catholic 38
Russellville 45, Lake Hamilton 21
Thursday, Jan. 12
Bryant 40, Cabot North 31
Conway White 43, Benton 26
Cabot South 49, Lake Hamilton 31
Russellville 39, North Little Rock 18
Conway Blue 48, Catholic 38
Thursday, Jan. 19
Bryant 50, Lake Hamilton 21
Cabot North 28, Benton 27
Conway White 44, Catholic 33
Russellville 33, Conway Blue 14
Cabot South 37, North Little Rock 36
Monday, Jan. 23
North Little Rock 48, Bryant 42
Conway Blue 42, Cabot South 39
Russellville 33, Catholic 25
Conway White 43, Cabot North 21
Benton at Lake Hamilton
Thursday, Jan. 26
Conway Blue 51, Bryant 43
North Little Rock 53, Benton 24
Lake Hamilton 34, Cabot North 31
Conway White 42, Russellville 36, OT
Cabot South 39, Catholic 31
Monday, Jan 30
Bryant 43, Catholic 39
North Little Rock 55, Cabot North 31
Conway Blue 43, Benton 24
Russellville 25, Cabot South 18
Conway White 37, Lake Hamilton 26
Thursday, Feb. 2
Russellville 32, Bryant 25
Conway White 59, Cabot South 36
Catholic 35, Benton 26
Conway Blue 29, Cabot North 28
North Little Rock 49, Lake Hamilton 25
Monday, Feb. 6
Cabot South 21, Bryant 20
North Little Rock 50, Conway White 43
Conway Blue 44, Lake Hamilton 39
Catholic 30, Cabot North 19
Russellville 38, Benton 21
Thursday, Feb. 9
Conway White 48, Bryant 36
North Little Rock 55, Conway Blue 43
Cabot South 25, Benton 19
Russellville 36, Cabot North 25
Catholic 38, Lake Hamilton 25
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament, Benton
North Little Rock vs. Cabot North
Russellville vs. LR Catholic
Conway White vs. Cabot South
Conway Blue vs. Bryant