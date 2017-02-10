Final regular-season Central Arkansas Junior High Conference boys standings

February 10, 2017 Boys Basketball

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2016-17 standings

Boys

Team                          Conf.

North Little Rock       15-2

Russellville                 14-3

Conway White           13-4

Conway Blue              11-6

Bryant                        10-7

Cabot South               9-8

Catholic                      6-11

Cabot North               4-12

Lake Hamilton           2-15

Benton                        1-16

Monday, Nov. 21

Bryant 44, Cabot White (North) 38

Conway White 46, Benton 13

North Little Rock 44, Russellville 42

Conway Blue 59, Catholic 38

Cabot Red (South) 43, Lake Hamilton 31

Monday, Nov. 28

Bryant 48, Lake Hamilton 24

Cabot White (North) 41, Benton 27

Conway White 42, Catholic 41

Russellville 48, Conway Blue 45

North Little Rock 50, Cabot Red (South) 32

Thursday, Dec. 1

North Little Rock 51, Bryant 34

Conway Blue 37 Cabot Red (South) 32

Russellville 28, Catholic 14

Conway White 45, Cabot White (North) 27

Benton 32, Lake Hamilton 31

Monday, Dec. 5

Bryant 56, Conway Blue 54, OT

North Little Rock 52, Benton 32

Cabot White 41, Lake Hamilton 32

Conway White 45, Russellville 27

Catholic 35, Cabot Red 28

Thursday, Dec. 8

Bryant 41, Catholic 30

North Little Rock 60, Cabot North 35

Conway Blue 49, Benton 25

Russellville 23, Cabot South 14

Conway White 38, Lake Hamilton 28

Monday, Dec. 12

Bryant 38, Russellville 26

Conway White 44, Cabot South 33

Catholic 24, Benton 23

Conway Blue 55, Cabot North 39

North Little Rock 61, Lake Hamilton 15

Thursday, Dec. 15

Russellville 38, Benton 18

Conway Blue 44, Lake Hamilton 36

North Little Rock 52, Conway White 46

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Cabot South 39, Bryant 29

Cabot North 44, Catholic 41

Thursday, Jan. 5

Bryant 43, Conway White 27

North Little Rock 58, Conway Blue 49

Cabot South 39, Benton 29

Russellville 36, Cabot North 26

Catholic 35, Lake Hamilton 33

Monday, Jan. 9

Bryant 37, Benton 20

Cabot South 36, Cabot North 25

Conway White 40, Conway Blue 38

North Little Rock 48, Catholic 38

Russellville 45, Lake Hamilton 21

Thursday, Jan. 12

Bryant 40, Cabot North 31

Conway White 43, Benton 26

Cabot South 49, Lake Hamilton 31

Russellville 39, North Little Rock 18

Conway Blue 48, Catholic 38

Thursday, Jan. 19

Bryant 50, Lake Hamilton 21

Cabot North 28, Benton 27

Conway White 44, Catholic 33

Russellville 33, Conway Blue 14

Cabot South 37, North Little Rock 36

Monday, Jan. 23

North Little Rock 48, Bryant 42

Conway Blue 42, Cabot South 39

Russellville 33, Catholic 25

Conway White 43, Cabot North 21

Benton at Lake Hamilton

Thursday, Jan. 26

Conway Blue 51, Bryant 43

North Little Rock 53, Benton 24

Lake Hamilton 34, Cabot North 31

Conway White 42, Russellville 36, OT

Cabot South 39, Catholic 31

Monday, Jan 30

Bryant 43, Catholic 39

North Little Rock 55, Cabot North 31

Conway Blue 43, Benton 24

Russellville 25, Cabot South 18

Conway White 37, Lake Hamilton 26

Thursday, Feb. 2

Russellville 32, Bryant 25

Conway White 59, Cabot South 36

Catholic 35, Benton 26

Conway Blue 29, Cabot North 28

North Little Rock 49, Lake Hamilton 25

Monday, Feb. 6

Cabot South 21, Bryant 20

North Little Rock 50, Conway White 43

Conway Blue 44, Lake Hamilton 39

Catholic 30, Cabot North 19

Russellville 38, Benton 21

Thursday, Feb. 9

Conway White 48, Bryant 36

North Little Rock 55, Conway Blue 43

Cabot South 25, Benton 19

Russellville 36, Cabot North 25

Catholic 38, Lake Hamilton 25

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Central Arkansas Junior High Conference tournament, Benton

North Little Rock vs. Cabot North

Russellville vs. LR Catholic

Conway White vs. Cabot South

Conway Blue vs. Bryant

