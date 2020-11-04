Final, unofficial 2020 Bryant Hornets freshman stats with records

The Bryant Hornets freshman team’s 10-0 season in 2020 proved to be a record setter for the the freshman football program at Bryant (with stats dating back to 1994).

Records

Team

Points in a season: 417 (old record, 377 in 2011)

Point differential: 369 points (old record, 303 in 2011)

Passing yards in a season: 2,038 (old record, 1,750 in 2011)

Total offense: 3,226 (old record, 3,100, 2011)

Touchdown passes: 35 (26 in 2011)

Takeaways: 27 (old record, 24 in 2019)

Most interceptions (defense): 17 (old record, 14 in 2019)

Individual

Passing yardage: Motes 1,798 (old record, Brandan Warner, 1,732, 2011)

Fewest interceptions: Motes 2 (104 attempts) (ties record held by Austin Ledbetter (104 attempts, 2017), Michael Jones (70 attempts, 2014), Kevin Littleton (42 attempts, 1998)

Touchdown passes: Motes 32 (old record, Warner 26, 2011)

BRYANT HORNETS

Final unofficial 2020 freshman football stats through 10 games

Score by quarter

BRYANT 164 164 65 34 — 417

Opponent 25 6 14 9 — 48

Team stats

Bryant Oppt

First downs 109 69

Rushes-yds 165-1188 229-427

Passing 83-113-3 62-130-17

Passing yds 2038 615

Fumbles-lost 16-6 22-12

Penalties-yds 41-399 31-207

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing: Ashford 36-478, Motes 28-254, J.Martin 24-247, Murdock 14-114, Hernandez 22-79, Fowler 4-36, Singleton 2-7, Ham 1-7, Rand 15-(-10), Hughes 17-(-24)

Passing: Motes 73-104-2-1798 (32 tds), Hughes 10-11-0-240 (3td)

Receiving: Singleton 32-857, Trickey 13-269, Fowler 10-267, J.Martin 6-172, Ashford 5-146, Ryland 4-67, Ham 4-25, Hughes 4-26, Granado 2-66, West 2-93.

Scoring: Singleton 86 (13 td-rec, 1 conv-rec, 1 punt ret), J.Martin 64 (7 td-r, 3 td-rec, 2 conv.-r), Ashford 64 (7 td-r, 3 td-rec, 2 conv-r), Fowler 60 (8 td-rec., 2 int. ret), Perez 32 (32 PATs), Trickey 30 (5 td-rec), Motes 24 (3 td-r), West 12 (2 td-rec.), Lindsey 12 (1 int. ret, 1 fum.rec), Chandler 11 (11 PATs), Murdock 6 (1 td-r.), Ham 6 (1 td-rec), Murdock 6 (1 td-int. ret.), Hughes 2 (conv.)