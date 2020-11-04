November 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Butler, Higgs lead Lady Hornets to team win at HSU

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — Lindsey Butler, who won all-State honors as a freshman last year, and current freshman Katie Higgs[more] each won two individual events and combined with teammates on two first-place finishes in relays as the Bryant Lady Hornets piled up 179 points to dominate their first meet of the season Saturday.

The meet, hosted by Arkadelphia High School, was held at Henderson State University. Bryant opens its home schedule next time out, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Bishop Park.

Bryant swimmers actually finished first in eight different events including all three relays. Along with Butler and Higgs, junior Kaitlin Howey garnered an individual win, capturing the one-meter dive competition with a score of 89.95.

In the relays, the quartet of Bailey Peairson, Devin Hester, Courtney Wells and Julianna Shelton won the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:46.02. In the 200 free, Higgs, Reagan Smith, Kalee Jackson and Butler teamed up on a 1:54.75 clocking to take top honors. The same four Lady Hornets combined on a 2:07.93 to win the 200 medley relay.

Butler, who earned her all-State honor last year by finishing second in the 200 backstroke at the State meet, won the 100 back on Saturday with a time of 1:02.78. Shelton was third (1:26.76) and Mikayla Douglas fourth (1:28.07).

Butler also paced the field in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:23.06. Hester was third in 3:02.28 and Lauren Wood sixth in 3:18.49.

Higgs won the 500 free in 6:10.55 as well as the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:07.89. Shelton and Hester added points in the 100 fly as well. Shelton’s 1:28.67 took fourth and Hester’s 1:31.40 was good for fifth.

Jackson nearly added to the win total in the 200 free. She wound up second with a time of 2:18.17. Jordan Tarvin was sixth in 2:48.82 with Douglas seventh in 2:48.87.

The Lady Hornets had four swimmers score points in both the 50 and the 100 free. In the former, Libby Thompson led the Bryant contingent. Her 30.60 was good for fourth place. Smith was fifth (30.99), Wells sixth (31.15) and Peairson seventh (31.61). In the latter, Jackson set the pace at 1:02.64, good for third place. Smith was fourth (1:10.71) with Howey finishing seventh (1:16.02) and Tarvin eighth (1:16.80).

Wells added fourth-place points in the 100 breaststroke. She clocked in at 1:32.11 just ahead of Peairson’s 1:34.07, which was good for fifth. Megan Curry added a seventh place to the total, turning in a 1:34.91.