First-half goal enough as Hornets slip past Tigers

April 22, 2017 Boys Soccer

LITTLE ROCK — Jhorman Cruz scored off a penalty kick midway through the first half and the Bryant Hornets made it hold up for a hard-earned victory over the Little Rock Central Tigers Friday night at Quigley-Cox Stadium.

The Hornets came into the contest off back-to-back wins against the top two teams in the 7A-Central Conference but got back on track against the Tigers, improving to 8-6-1 overall and 5-5 in league play. Currently fifth in the conference, the Hornets will have a chance to move up when they host fourth-place Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday.

“We competed well and moved the ball around well,” said Bryant coach Richard Friday. “Central was well organized and worked hard.”

Of the second half, Friday said, “We were wasteful on some opportunities and had a goal pulled back for offsides. We collapsed at the end of the game when they increased the pressure but it was a good win after two losses.”

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Soccer
April 19, 2017
League-leading Rockets get past Hornets

Leave a Reply