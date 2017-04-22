First-half goal enough as Hornets slip past Tigers

LITTLE ROCK — Jhorman Cruz scored off a penalty kick midway through the first half and the Bryant Hornets made it hold up for a hard-earned victory over the Little Rock Central Tigers Friday night at Quigley-Cox Stadium.

The Hornets came into the contest off back-to-back wins against the top two teams in the 7A-Central Conference but got back on track against the Tigers, improving to 8-6-1 overall and 5-5 in league play. Currently fifth in the conference, the Hornets will have a chance to move up when they host fourth-place Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday.

“We competed well and moved the ball around well,” said Bryant coach Richard Friday. “Central was well organized and worked hard.”

Of the second half, Friday said, “We were wasteful on some opportunities and had a goal pulled back for offsides. We collapsed at the end of the game when they increased the pressure but it was a good win after two losses.”