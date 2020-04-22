April 22 in Bryant athletic history: 1999

BHS teams tune up for conference meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — Johnna Harrison matched her school record height in the pole vault to provide the only first-place finish for the Bryant High School track teams against a crowded field at the annual Yellowjacket Relays Thursday. Harrison cleared nine feet.

The Lady Hornets compiled 49 points to finish fifth at the 10-team meet. Watson Chapel amassed 168 points to win the meet with Hot Springs a distant second with 80 points.

In the boys competition, Bryant accumulated 24 points to finish seventh in a 14-team field. Conway won the meet with 110 points to Sheridan’s 100.

The Hornets’ top finishes were third-place performances in three events including the 3200-meter relay. Individually, Bryant’s Chris Brewer ran an 11:16.31 in the 3200-meter run to take third; and Jesse Jones ran a 52.04 to finish third in the 400.

The Lady Hornets also got a second-place effort from Angela Garner in two events. Garner’s 6:18.28 in the 1600 took second as did her 13:39.59 in the 3200.

The meet was the final tune-up for the Bryant teams before this Thursday’s AAAAA-South Conference meet in El Dorado.

YELLOWJACKET RELAYS

At Sheridan High School, Thursday, April 22

Team totals

1. Conway 110; 2. Sheridan 100; 3. Benton 66; 4. Sylvan Hills 64; 5. Watson Chapel 53; 6. White Hall 44; 7. Bryant 24; 8. Jacksonville 16; 9. North Pulaski 12; 10. Cabot 8; 11. Hot Springs Lakeside 13; 12. Cabot B 6; 13. Hot Springs Lakeside B 6; 14. Sheridan B 2.

Individual

Discus — 1. Barnes, Sheridan, 146-4; 2. Stulting, Sheridan, 130-1; 3. Spier, Cabot, 123-3; 4. Nation, Jacksonville, 120-8; 5. Rupe, Sheridan B, 118-3; 6. Roberts, Benton, 112-6.

Long jump — 1. Shaw, Sylvan Hills, 20-11; 2. Weaver, North Pulaski, 20-3; 3. Nelson, White Hall, 19-8 1/2; 4. Wooley, Watson Chapel, 19-8; 5. Roberts, Benton, 19-5 1/2; 6. Wiggins, Jacksonville, 19-5.

Shot put — 1. Barnes, Sheridan, 50-2 1/2; 2. White, Watson Chapel, 48-3 1/2; 3. Spier, Cabot B, 43-7 3/4; 4. Reed, Watson Chapel, 41-3 1/2; 5. TaFoya, Cabot, 40-8; 6. Nation, Jacksonville, 40-5 1/2.

High jump — 1. Willis, Conway, 6-2; 2. Roberts, Benton, 6-1; 3. Henderson, Sylvan Hills, 5-10; 4. Eichler, Sheridan, 5-10; 5. Shaw, Sylvan Hills, 5-8; 6. Parham, Conway, 5-8.

Pole vault — 1. Smith, Sheridan, 13-0; 2. Hornbeck, Hot Springs Lakeside, 12-0; 3. Robinson, Hot Springs Lakeside B, 10-6; 4. Mays, White Hall, 10-0; 5. Carnahan, White Hall, 9-6.

110 hurdles — 1. Shaw, Sylvan Hills, 14.34; 2. Reed, Benton, 15.21; 3. Taylor, Sheridan, 16.24; 4. Boykin, White Hall, 16.67; 5. Jones, Conway, 16.69; 6. Maloy, White Hall, 16.7.

100 meter dash — 1. Shaw, Sylvan Hills, 11.18; 2. Johnson, Jacksonville, 11.24; 3. Smith, Sheridan, 11.26; 4. Lane, White Hall, 11.34; 5. Cunningham, Benton, 11.36; 6. Barnes, Benton, 11.365.

1600 meter run — 1. Pattele, Conway, 4:54.08; 2. Kinkel, White Hall, 4:56.68; 3. Hoyt, Conway, 5:00.40; 4. Howard, Sheridan, 5:04.87; 5. McCall, Bryant, 5:05.03; 6. Halbrook, Jacksonville, 5:06.29.

400 meter dash — 1. Spencer, Benton, 51.06; 2. D.Thompson, Conway, 51.83; 3. Jones, Bryant, 52.04; 4. E.Thompson, Conway, 52.44; 5. Fisher, North Pulaski, 52.80; 6. Fisher, Watson Chapel, 53.90.

300 hurdles — 1. Shaw, Sylvan Hills, 39.15; 2. Jones, Conway, 41.72; 3. Price, Conway, 42.04; 4. Reed, Benton, 42.30; 5. Maloy, White Hall, 43.10; 6. Taylor, Sheridan, 43.70.

800 meter run — 1. Ragan, Conway, 2:06.12; 2. Skelton, Benton, 2:07.90; 3. Dougth, Watson Chapel, 2:08.4; 4. Williams, Sheridan, 2:08.9; 5. McCall, Bryant, 2:09.96; 6. Bryant, Conway, 2:11.19.

200 meter dash — 1. Shaw, Sylvan Hills, 22.81; 2. Jackson, Sheridan, 23.08; 3. Battle, Watson Chapel, 23.14; 4. Braden, Conway, 23.21; 5. Allen, Conway, 23.60; 6. Smith, Sheridan, 23.62.

3200 meter run — 1. Kinkel, White Hall, 11:01.85; 2. Shrekenhofer, Conway, 11:03.37; 3. Brewer, Bryant, 11:16.31; 4. Spradlin, Conway, 11:28.22; 5. Housley, Sheridan, 11:38.43; 6. Taylor, Bryant, 11:39.80.

1600 meter relay — 1. Conway; 2. Watson Chapel; 3. Benton; 4. Hot Springs Lakeside; 5. Conway B; 6. Bryant.

3200 meter relay — 1. Conway 8:34.74; 2. Sheridan 8:49.52; 3. Bryant 8:57.81; 4. Benton 9:03.27; 5. White Hall 9:06.35; 6. Jacksonville 9:13.22.

400 meter relay — 1. Sheridan 43.43; 2. Benton 44.91; 3. Watson Chapel 45.00; 4. Sylvan Hills 45.13; 5. North Pulaski 45.88; 6. Hot Springs Lakeside 46.01.

800 meter relay — 1. Watson Chapel 1:33.62; 2. Sheridan 1:33.63; 3. Conway 1:34.92; 4. Benton 1:35.38; 5. Sylvan Hills 1:35.51; 6. White Hall 1:36.29.

Girls

Team totals

1. Watson Chapel 168; 2. Hot Springs 80; 3. Sylvan Hills 54; 4. Sheridan 54; 5. Bryant 49; 6. White Hall 36; 7. Jacksonville 27; 8. Benton 23; 9. Sheridan B 6; 10. Mount St. Mary’s 1.

Individual

Discus — 1. Kubena, Jacksonville, 93-9; 2. Johnson, Sheridan, 92-10; 3. Headrick, Sheridan, 89-9; 4. Benson, Benton, 86-0; 5. Flory, Sheridan B, 84-7; 6. Talbot, White Hall, 81-1.

Long jump — 1. Joyner, Sylvan Hills, 16-0; 2. McBride, Watson Chapel 15-9 1/2; 3. Calvin, Benton, 14-11 1/2; 4. Billingsley, Benton, 14-9 1/2; 5. Robertson, Watson Chapel, 14-7; 6. Keever, Bryant, 14-5 1/4.

Shot put — 1. Joyner, Sylvan Hills, 32-3; 2. Johnson, Sheridan, 31-1; 3. Bean, Sheridan, 30-8 1/2; 4. Headrick, Sheridan B, 28-6; 5. Henry, White Hall, 27-6 1/2; 6. Kubena, Jacksonville, 26-2.

High jump — 1. McBride, Watson Chapel, 5-4; 2. Swannigan, Hot Springs, 4-10; 3. Greenway, Hot Springs, 4-10; 4. Mangrum, Sheridan, 4-8.

Pole vault — 1. Harrison, Bryant, 9-0; 2. Adams, Bryant, 6-0; 3. Worthen, White Hall, 6-0.

100 hurdles — 1. Joyner, Sylvan Hills, 15.31; 2. McBride, Watson Chapel, 16.81; 3. Braggs, Hot Springs, 17.25; 4. Crabb, White Hall, 17.46; 5. Robertson, Watson Chapel, 17.48; 6. Baker, Bryant, 18.06.

100 meter dash — 1. Rayford, Watson Chapel, 13.12; 2. Joyner, Sylvan Hills, 13.21; 3. Diggs, Watson Chapel, 13.24; 4. Wolfe, Hot Springs, 13.46; 5. Dumas, Jacksonville, 14.16; 6. Compton, White Hall, 14.19.

1600 meter run — 1. Butcher, Hot Springs, 6:10.80; 2. Garner, Bryant, 6:18. 28; 3. Sanders, Watson Chapel, 6:24.7; 4. Hall, Bryant, 6:46.78; 5. Mann, Sheridan, 6:50.03; 6. Peterson, Benton, 6:51.35.

400 meter dash — 1. McBride, Watson Chapel, 58:00; 2. Org, Watson Chapel, 1:03.74; 3. Christon, Hot Springs, 1:05.52; 4. Thompson, Jacksonville, 1:06.15; 5. Pickett, Bryant, 1:07.27; 6. Diggs, Watson Chapel 1:09.20.

300 hurdles — 1. Joyner, Sylvan Hills, 47.5; 2. Robertson, Watson Chapel, 50.75; 3. Lewis, Watson Chapel, 54.96; 4. Baker, Bryant, 55.34; 5. Lovette, Watson Chapel, 55.35; 6. Harrison, Bryant, 57.40.

800 meter run — 1. Dean, Watson Chapel, 2:34.00; 2. Cummings, Jacksonville, 2:41.78; 3. Petrancosti, Hot Springs, 2:49.72; 4. Mangrum, Sheridan, 2:51.06; 5. Earnhart, Sheridan, 2:52.07; 6. Buchannon, Jacksonville, 2:54.02.

200 meter dash — 1. McBride, Watson Chapel, 25.78; 2. Rayford, Watson Chapel, 27.37; 3. Joyner, Sylvan Hills, 28.19; 4. Lewis, Hot Springs, 28.40; 5. Wolfe, Hot Springs, 28.49; 6. Thompson, Jacksonville, 29.90.

3200 meter run — 1. Dean, Watson Chapel, 12:39.85; 2. Garner, Bryant, 13:39.59; 3. Sanders, Watson Chapel, 14:15.50; 4. Coen, Hot Springs, 14:28.14; 5. Marks, Watson Chapel, 16:28.9; 6. Devine, Mount St. Mary’s, 17:06.06.

1600 meter relay — 1. Watson Chapel 4:12.64; 2. Hot Springs 4:37.22; 3. Sheridan 4:45.93; 4. White Hall 5:05.46.

3200 meter relay — 1. Watson Chapel 10:56.87; 2. Sheridan 12:00.22; 3. White Hall 13:30.50.

400 meter relay — 1. Watson Chapel 51.69; 2. Hot Springs 54.26; 3. White Hall 56.18; 4. Benton 56.31; 5. Bryant 56.44.

800 meter relay — 1. Watson Chapel 1:53.25; 2. Hot Springs 1:55.04; 3. White Hall 1:59.12; 4. Benton 2:04.64.



