June 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Five-run fourth spurs AA Sox to win at Sheridan

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

SHERIDAN — The Bryant Sport Shop Black Sox AA American Legion team scored five runs in the fourth[more] inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit on the way to a 7-5 win over the Sheridan Yellowjackets Juniors on Monday at Oliver Williams Field.

The Sox improved to 5-4 going into Wednesday’s game against Ashdown at Bryant High School Field.

Against Sheridan, the Sox grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second when Hunter Oglesby and Caleb Chaffin each walked and scored. Daniel Darbonne and Weston Jones brought them around.

Lefty Tre Davis shut out Sheridan until the third when the Jackets broke through for three runs to take the lead. Bradley Plunkett relieved for the Sox and got a strikeout to end the uprising.

Justin Emmerling relieved in the fourth and pitched shutout ball until Sheridan put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh.

That came after Bryant regained the lead with the fourth-inning outburst. Darbonne, Jones, Nick Kehrees, C.J. Phillips and Emmerling each scored.

Sheridan loaded the bases with no one out in the seventh but Emmerling picked off the runner at second, recorded a strikeout and, after a hit brought in the two runs, ended it with a strikeout.