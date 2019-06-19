Bryant 15s ease to victory at Sheridan

SHERIDAN — After capturing the 15U State championship at Cabot on Monday, the Bryant Black Sox continued to dominate on Tuesday with a 15-1 victory in five innings at Sheridan.

The Sox hammered out 11 hits including a 3 for 3 day for hot-hitting Gavin Burton who drove in four runs. Kyler Pabon, Hayden Thompson and Calvin Myles each had two knocks.

On the mound, Jaxon Ham, Caleb Greiner, Colby Morrow and Cade Parker combined on a two-hitter. Sheridan’s lone run was unearned. It came in the third after Bryant had already built an 11-0 lead.

The 15U Sox improved to 8-1 on the season going into a doubleheader against Ouachita High School on Thursday at Bishop Park.

Against Sheridan, Bryant put up crooked numbers in each of the first four innings. In the first, singles by Pabon and Myles set the stage. Pabon stole third then scored on a passed ball, which allowed Myles to race all the way to third. Burton’s infield hit got him home.

With Drew Hatman running for Burton, the Bryant catcher, an errant pickoff throw allowed him to sprint to third. Morrow delivered him home with a sacrifice fly.

Ham fanned two as he retired Sheridan in order in the bottom of the inning. Dylan Jones led off the Sox’ second and was hit by the second pitch. He stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Braxton Prather’s single.

A knock by Pabon and a walk to Myles loaded the bases. Parker picked up an RBI with a grounder to first then, after Pabon scored on a wild pitch, Burton’s base hit made it 7-0.

Sheridan managed its first hit, a two-out single in the second but nothing else.

Bryant’s third again began with Jones getting plunked. Prather bounced into a force, but he then stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Walks to Pabon and Myles loaded the bases. Two scored when Parker’s fly to right was misplayed. Burton followed with the inning-capping two-run triple.

Down 11-0, Sheridan used a hit batsman and an errant pickoff throw plus a sacrifice to get its run in the bottom of the third.

Ham singled to open the top of the fourth. He was forced at second on Greiner’s bouncer. But Jones walked, and Prather’s groundball was booted enabling Greiner to score. Thompson singled up the middle to make it 13-1. Myles singled in Prather and Parker finished off the scoring with a sacrifice fly to plate Thompson.

Morrow pitched around a one-out walk in the bottom of the fourth then Parker turned away a Sheridan threat in the fifth to close it out.