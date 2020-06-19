Nightmare first inning undercuts effort of 17U Sox

BENTONVILLE — A 13-run first inning took all the mystery out of the pool play game between the Perfect Timing 16U Red team and the Bryant Black Sox 17U team today at the annual Chad Wolff Classic.

The Sox just couldn’t get out of the inning and the game wound up lasting just three innings with Bryant being held without a hit.

The five Sox pitchers combined to walk eight and hit two batters. Bryant had a pair of errors.

Perfect Timing put together eight hits to take advantage of six walks, a hit batsman and both of the Sox’ errors to score those 13 first-inning runs.

Lawson Speer, on in relief of Connor Martin and Caleb Greiner finally got the final out then worked a 1-2-3 second.

Perfect Timing tacked on a run through two walks and a single in the third as Jordan Knox took a turn on the mound. That set the final score at 14-0.

The Black Sox had three baserunners in the game. Two of them came on third-strike wild pitches as Gavin Burton reached with two down in the first then Colby Morrow got on to lead off the second. In the third, Braxton Prather walked with one out.

Bryant is set to play twice on Saturday starting at 12:15 p.m., against the PT 15 Blue. At 2:30, they take on the Academy Select 2020. Both games will be played at Farmington High School.