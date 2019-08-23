Football, cheer and dance teams highlighted at Showcase tonight

The Bryant School District cheer, dance and football programs will be featured tonight at Bryant Stadium in the annual Blue-White Showcase.
Spirit teams will be introduced and both eighth-grade teams, the freshman team and the high school football team will scrimmage.
Admission is $5. Bryant District and AAA passes will be accepted. There will be no reserved seating.
Student passes will be on sale for $25 (cash or check). The student pass will allow for the pass holder to enter any Bryant Athletic event for the 2019-20 school year.
The Bryant varsity team comes into the Showcase off a 55-28 victory in a pre-season scrimmage against Pulaski Academy on Tuesday. The freshman team won 7-0 over Bentonville in a scrimmage on Monday at Russellville.
Here is the schedule for tonight’s activities:
6:00 – 8th Grade Blue – Cheer & Dance – Introduction
6:05 – 8th Grade Blue Football – Scrimmage
6:30 – 8th Grade White – Cheer & Dance – Introduction
6:35 – 8th Grade White Football – Scrimmage
7:00 – 9th Grade – Cheer & Dance – Introduction
7:05 – 9th Grade Football – Scrimmage
7:25 – High School – Cheer & Dance – Introduction
7:30 – High School Football – Scrimmage
Bryant Blue’s eighth-grade team will officially open the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Pinnacle View in Little Rock. Bryant White is set to open the campaign on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Cabot North after a B game on Sept. 5 against Bryant Blue.
The freshman team hosts Pine Bluff on Thursday, Aug. 29, with the Hornets’ varsity starting with their annual battle with Benton at the Salt Bowl on Friday, Aug. 30, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.