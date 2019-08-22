Lady Hornets see first competition of the Fall tonight at Benton

After inaugurating the gym at the new Bryant Junior High with the Blue-White Showcase on Tuesday, the Bryant Lady Hornets will taste their first competition of the Fall tonight at the Benton High School benefit volleyball jamboree at the Benton Boys and Girls Club.

The event includes the host team along with Bauxite, Fountain Lake, Little Rock Christian and Mount St. Mary Academy along with Bryant. Each team will play a set to 25 (win by 2) on the three courts.

Lady Hornets’ head coach Leigh Ann Back’s team will be led by seniors Truli Bates, Ivory Russ, Cora Edwards, Kiarra Beard, Erin Thompson and Octavia Martin.

Here’s the schedule for tonight’s jamboree:

5:30 COURT 1 BAUXITE-FTN LAKE

5:30 COURT 2 BENTON-LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

5:30 COURT 3 BRYANT-MT. ST. MARY’S

6:00 COURT 1 BAUXITE-LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

6:00 COURT 2 FTN LAKE-MT. ST. MARY’S

6:00 COURT 3 BENTON-BRYANT

6:30 COURT 1 BAUXITE-MT. ST. MARY’S

6:30 COURT 2 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN-BRYANT

6:30 COURT 3 FOUNTAIN LAKE-BENTON

7:00 COURT 1 BAUXITE-BRYANT

7:00 COURT 2 MT. ST. MARY’S-BENTON

7:00 COURT 3 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN-FOUNTAIN LAKE

7:30 COURT 1 BAUXITE-BENTON

7:30 COURT 2 BRYANT-FOUNTAIN LAKE

7:30 COURT 3 MT. ST. MARY’S-LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

The Lady Hornets will officially open the 2019 season at Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Their home opener is Thursday, Aug. 29, against Pulaski Academy.