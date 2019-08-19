Hornets ready for preseason scrimmage against P.A.

As they prepare for the 2019 football season, the defending Class 7A State champion Bryant Hornets get a chance to “hit somebody else” as coaches like to say when they host last year’s Class 5A State runner-up Pulaski Academy Bruins on Tuesday at Bryant Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.
The two schools have engaged in the pre-season benefit scrimmage for each of the previous three seasons, since the arrival of Bryant head coach Buck James, who has shown no inclination to duck the very best competition.
The Hornets captured the 2018 State title with a 27-7 win over North Little Rock while Pulaski Academy, a perennial statewide powerhouse, lost 52-38 to Little Rock Christian in the 5A final.
Both teams have been picked to threaten for State championships again this season.
Ticket prices for the scrimmage are $5. Only Arkansas Activity Association passes will be accepted. No District passes will be accepted and there will be no reserved seating for AAA benefit games. Reserved parking will be honored.
The Hornets are preparing for their annual season-opening showdown with Saline County rival Benton in the Salt Bowl on Friday, Aug. 30, while the Bruins are set to begin the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Springdale Har-Ber.