Bryant volleyball program will be showcased Tuesday

The Bryant volleyball program from seventh grade to high school varsity will be on view for Lady Hornets’ fans on Tuesday at the Bryant Volleyball Showcase at the Bryant Junior High School gym.

Tickets are $5 with district and Arkansas Activity Association passes accepted.

Here is the schedule for the evening:

4:30-4:45 p.m., Line Judge clinic for parents

5:00-5:15, 7th grade Blue (Bethel Middle School)

5:20-5:35 7th grade White (Bryant Middle School)

5:40-6:00 8th grade Blue

6:10-6:30 8th grade White

6:40-7:00 High School Junior Varsity

7:10-7:40 9th grade (freshmen)

7:50-8:20 High School varsity Varsity

8:20-8:30 Program pictures

Leigh Ann Back begins her first full season as the varsity Lady Hornets’ head coach. She’ll be assisted by Lawrence Jefferson. Cindy Jones is the freshman head coach, assisted by Jessica Brown. Also at the junior high, Melissa Bragg is the head coach of Bryant White eighth-grade team with Katie Lampo is the head coach of Bryant Blue eighth-grade’s team. At the middle schools, Olivia Allard coaches the Blue seventh-graders from Bethel and DeAnna Ward coaches the White seventh-graders from Bryant Middle School.

The Bryant varsity plays in a jamboree in Benton on Thursday then officially opens the season at Hot Springs Lakeside on Aug. 27. The freshman team hosts Lakeside on Aug. 26 in their regular-season debut along with both eighth-grade teams.

The seventh-grade team will host a pair of Conway teams, Carl Stuart and Ruth Doyle middle schools, when they open the season on Thursday.