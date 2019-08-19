Freshman Hornets set to scrimmage against Bentonville

The Bryant Hornets freshman football team will get a chance to see where they are in their preparation for the 2019 season with a stern test against Bentonville tonight at Russellville High School starting at 6 p.m., on Monday.
Initially, both teams will run a series of plays on offense against the other team’s defense. Later, the two teams will play regulation quarters with no kicking. For punts, the ball will be moved down the field to set a new line of scrimmage for the opponent. There will be no kickoffs.
The pre-season scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The freshman Hornets will engage in an intersquad scrimmage for the Blue-White night this Friday. They officially open the 2019 season on Thursday, Aug. 29, at home against Pine Bluff.