Free skills and drills girls basketball sessions offered by Bryant coaches

The coaches of the Bryant Lady Hornets basketball program are starting free skills and drills nights for any girl from grades 5 through 9 interested in developing her basketball skills.
The sessions will be held at Bryant Middle School gym from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., on the following dates:
Sept. 11, Sept. 14, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Sept. 28, Oct. 3, Oct. 12, Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
For more details contact Coach Brad Matthews at bmatthews@bryantschools.org or Coach Ann Ferguson at aferguson@bryantschools.org