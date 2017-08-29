Free skills and drills girls basketball sessions offered by Bryant coaches

August 29, 2017 Girls Basketball

The coaches of the Bryant Lady Hornets basketball program are starting free skills and drills nights for any girl from grades 5 through 9 interested in developing her basketball skills.

The sessions will be held at Bryant Middle School gym from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., on the following dates:

Sept. 11, Sept. 14, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Sept. 28, Oct. 3, Oct. 12, Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.

For more details contact Coach Brad Matthews at bmatthews@bryantschools.org or Coach Ann Ferguson at aferguson@bryantschools.org

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

