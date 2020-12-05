December 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Freebairn leads Lady Hornets to home meet victory

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jamie Hester and Marianne Shelton

The Bryant Lady Hornets won eight events and had second-place finishes in three as they swamps the 13-team field at the Bryant December Invitational swimming and diving meet at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center Thursday.

Bryant finished with 511 points to far out-distance second-place Magnolia (247) and third-place Hot Springs Lakeside (223).

Ploy Freebairn won two individual events and the Lady Hornets swept all three relays. Lindsey Butler, Lara Kockaya and Jessica Butler earned first-place finishes individually as well.

Freebairn won the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:27.00 and the Lady Hornets swept the top five places (with four counting toward the team score). Katie Higgs was second in 2:34.19 followed by Reagan Smith (2:59.92), Erin Vaughn (3:05.21) and Paris Works (3:12.00).

In the 500 free, Freebairn finished in 5:53.70 with teammate Taylor Wilson second in 6:12.69. Helen Woodham was fourth in 7:06.79, Devin Hester fifth in 7:08.51 and Jamie Hammers sixth in 7:10.84.

Lindsey Butler won the 100 backstroke in 1:04.52 with Higgs fourth in 1:09.47. Ellie Hooten added points for finishing eighth in 1:24.57 as did Skylar Barber for her 1:28.17, good for 12th.

In the 100 butterfly, Jessica Butler won in 1:04.93. Robinson was fourth in 1:17.89, Vaughn sixth (1:24.54) and Lauren Nalley ninth (1:42.60).

Kockaya’s individual win came in the 100 yard breast stroke. Her time was 1:21.87. Hammers finished eighth in the race at 1:30.67 with Robinson 11th (1:34.47) and Works 14th (1:37.61).

Bryant’s winning 200 yard medley relay team finished in 2:02.18. Lindsey Butler, Kockaya, Higgs and Jessica Butler teamed up. In the 200 free, the quartet of Higgs, Freebairn and the Butler sisters, finished in a winning time of 1:48.51.

The 400 free relay combined Kockaya, Smith, Wilson and Freebairn on a 4:52.39.

Individually, both of the Butlers had second-place finishes. Lindsey’s came in the 100 free with a time of 56.46. Jessica’s came in the 200 free in a time of 2:16.72.

In the former race, Smith was eighth in 1:07.57, Julianna Shelton 13th in 1:11.40 and Jordan Tarvin 14th in 1:12.29. In the latter, Wilson was fourth in 2:20.44 with Hester 10th (2:34.19) and Woodham 13th (2:43.83).

The Lady Hornets also got scoring from four swimmers in the 50 free, led by Kockaya’s 29.03, which garnered a sixth-place finish. Hooten was eighth (29.86), Shelton 13th (31.05) and Tarvin 14th (31.49).

The Lady Hornets will compete next at a home meet on Jan. 15, 2015.