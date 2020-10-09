October 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Freshman girls battle, edge Mounties

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

It’s been a star-crossed season as far as wins and losses go for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team but, to their credit, they continue to work and improve as the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference post-season tournament approaches.

The latest example of that work and improvement was Thursday when they challenged the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties and prevailed in two close sets, 25-23, 25-21.

The Lady Hornets came up with 11 kills and served up eight aces in the game. Kristen Boyle led with four kills on attacks and one on a block. She had five blocks in the game. She also had only one attack error in 16 attempts. Faith Stone added three kills, two blocks and was good on all 10 of her attacks. Meagan Chism finished with two kills on attacks and one on a block. Imanii Jones and Jenna Vos had a kill apiece with Jones getting a kill on a block as well.

At the service line, Chism and Lindsey Maxwell each had two aces. Madi Draper, Cassie Ray, Alyssa Bowers and Shannon Stewart pitched in with an ace apiece. Emily Hall was good on all nine of her serves. Chism got in all six and Bowers five and Draper was 4 for 4.

Ray and Chism led the team with six digs each. Bowers and Stewart came up with three each.

Bryant hosts Russellville on Monday, Oct. 12, then closes out the regular season with home matches with Cabot Red on Oct. 15 and Conway White on Oct. 19. The CAJHC tourney is in Benton on Oct. 24.