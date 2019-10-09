Taylor earns all-conference; Bryant fourth in league tourney

October 9, 2019 Golf

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Daniel Taylor earned all-conference honors as the Bryant Hornets finished fourth in the 6A-Central Conference and went into the second day of the 6A-State Tournament in sixth place at The Greens at North Hills Tuesday.

Taylor shot a round of 77 to finish fourth in the conference, three strokes behind individual medalist Caleb Miller of Cabot.

Little Rock Catholic won the team title with a score of 312, three strokes better than Cabot. North Little Rock was third at 319. Bryant finished at 327 to edge Conway (332).

Andrew Gaspard turned in a round of 81 to finish second among the Hornets’ golfers. Logan McDonald shot an 83 and Cameron McDonald carded an 86. Landon Wallace finished at 93.

Bentonville won the 6A-West Conference title with a total of 302. Fayetteville was second at 306. In the State standings, the next five teams were the Central leaders.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

