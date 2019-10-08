Freshman girls battle past Mounties at Mount St. Mary

LITTLE ROCK — With head coach Cindy Jones calling it her team’s most solid match of the season, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team battled past the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties, 25-23, 25-21 on Monday night in a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match at the McAuley Center.

“We got down and fought our way back to win the first game,” Jones related. “Something we haven’t been doing.

“Hya Winfield had some key hits and two key blocks for us,” she continued. “Our libero, Lily Settle, had maybe her best game of the season with solid defense and a run of serves late in the first game.”

The Lady Hornets, who were coming off a runner-up finish in the Morrilton Tournament on Saturday, return to action on Thursday at Cabot North.