Freshman girls bounce back, defeat Little Rock Christian

LITTLE ROCK — Bouncing back from a tough loss to North Little Rock a week earlier, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team swept Little Rock Christian 25-23, 25-17 on Thursday night.

“The energy in the gym was awesome,” said Lady Hornets coach Melissa Bragg. “It was a fun game to coach.”

Emerson Wakefield and Marley McDougal each had four kills in the contest. Brilynn Findley had three while Kylee Branch and Lily Orr came up with two apiece. Amelia Holley contributed a kill and a block.

In service, Branch and Weslynn Campbell each had two aces. Orr added one to go with 10 assists. Wakefield had six.

Findley led with 11 digs. Branch had nine, Wakefiled and Orr eight each. Campbell came up with six digs, Haleigh Work three and McDougal two.

Against North Little Rock on Sept. 3, the Lady Hornets started well with a 25-15 win but lost 17-25, 11-15 in three sets.

Findley had five kills, McDougal and Wakefield two, Orr, Kristina Harris, Branch and Kristen Reese one each.

Campbell had 21 digs, Finley 17. Orr and Wakefield came up with six apiece. Work, McDougal and Branch had five each.

Branch led with three aces. Findley two. Campbell, Orr, Work and Wakefield had one apiece.

Orr contributed 11 assists. Wakefield had four.

The Lady Hornets’ play Monday at home against Conway White.