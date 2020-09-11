Lady Hornets notch initial victory after tough first set

The Bryant Lady Hornets overcame a tough loss in the first set against the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers to win three sets in a row for their first victory of the 2020 season, 26-28, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21, at the Hornets’ Nest Tuesday night.

Sammie Jo Ferguson (18) goes up for a strike in front of teammates Sam Still (3) and Lily Studdard (19). (Photo by Andrew Schroeder)

The Lady Hornets are now 1-2 in 6A-Central Conference play, 1-3 overall going into tournament play at Little Rock Christian on Saturday. They’ll return to conference action on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Little Rock Southwest.

“We tried a different line up and focused on the team more than ourselves,” said Lady Hornets coach Leigh Ann Back. “We showed more leadership and being good teammates.

“We still missed too many serves and made too many little errors,” she added.

“We had some sophomores step and play in their first big varsity role,” the coach noted. “Lots of growth made, but lots of growth still in front of us.”

As a team, the Lady Hornets came up with 51 kills, served up 14 aces. They had six blocks and three different players had double-digit digs.

Samantha Still had 26 digs, Alyssa Hernandez 17 and Jaiyah Jackson 16.

Lily Studdard accounted for four of the aces. Ella Reynolds had three with Hernandez, Madelyn Hoskins and Shaylee Carver adding two apiece.

Studdard set for 26 assists and Carver 25.

On the front line, Sammie Jo Ferguson led with 19 kills and two blocks. Reynolds contributed 10 kills and Hoskins had 6. Jacia Gilbert, Lily Settle and Camryn Martin, all sophomores, added four kills each.