Conway Blue pins first loss on Bryant White

CONWAY — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team absorbed its first loss of the season to the Conway Blue Wampus Cats on Thursday.
The Hornets’ points came on two big pass plays, including a 90-yard pass from Nick Baker to Tristan Knox. Daniel Anderson hauled in a 25-yard TD pass from RonRico Simmons in the fourth quarter.
“We had a few miscues,” said Hornets coach Russell Wortham. “We look forward to getting back on the field against Lake Hamilton Tuesday night.”
That game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m., at Hornets Stadium.